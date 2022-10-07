Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market to Reach USD 54.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of rare and genetic disorders including muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, spina bifida, and others and surge in demand for personalized medicine drive the growth of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market by Type (Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes Vesicles), by Product (Isolation Kits and Reagent, Blood Collection Tubes, Systems), by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, NIPT, Transcriptomics, Pharmacogenomics, Transplant Rejection, Population Screening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization industry generated $23.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $54.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13595

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of rare and genetic disorders including muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, spina bifida, and others, rise in preference for minimally non-invasive mode of disease treatment, and surge in demand for personalized medicine drive the growth of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market. However, the tedious and lengthy process for development of biomarkers and high cost of the development restrain the market growth. On the other hand, emerging healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, rise in applications of rare biomarker specimens in pharmacogenomics, and surge in risks of pandemic and rare genetic diseases present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact on the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market, owing to surge in prevalence of rare diseases and innovations in diagnosis of diseases using biomarkers. In addition, the demand for isolation kits and reagents increased considerably.

On-time diagnosis and hospitalization, utilization of intensive care services, risk stratification, selection of correct therapies, and monitoring and timely discharge are essential for saving the maximum number of lives. Laboratory markers or biomarkers offered additional and objective information that can significantly impact the components of patient care.

Rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization are utilized for determining what the coronavirus does to the body and how the body reacts on infection. This, in turn, will increase the revenue of the market.

The circulating cell free DNA (ccfDNA) segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the circulating cell free DNA (ccfDNA) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in adoption of NIPT in detecting chromosomal anomalies in the fetus and utilization of ccfDNA as tumor biomarker for cancer diagnosis and monitoring, prognosis assessment, and personalized medication guidance. The report provides a detailed analysis of segments including circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes vesicles.

The isolation kits and reagent segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the isolation kits and reagent segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market, and will continue its leadership in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer & rare genetic disorder and surge in investments in exploring the utility of CTCs in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring. The research also discusses segments including blood collection tubes and systems.

Having any Query, Let's connect to Our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13595

The oncology segment to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to advancements in technology, interest in personalized medication, rapid expansion of precision medicine in oncology, and increase in prevalence of cancer cases. The report also analyzes the segments including cardiovascular diseases, NIPT, transcriptomics, pharmacogenomics, transplant rejection, population screening, and others.

North America to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market, and is projected to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, surge in healthcare expenditure, and increase in number of approved rare biomarker isolation kits for clinical and research use. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to presence of high unmet medical needs, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure to cure chronic disorders, and rise in investments for exploring the utility of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring.

Leading Market Players

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffman La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Intraoperative Imaging Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Dermatologicals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research