Rapiscan® Systems rolls out largest single install of its new 900M series in over 80 facilities across Washington DC

SALFORDS, England, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security screening and detection technology expert Rapiscan® Systems has successfully completed its largest single install of the new Orion®Metor 900M walkthrough metal detector and its 920CX X-ray scanner. This substantial installation provides additional security and protection to over 80 facilities in Washington DC.

The Metor 900M is an advanced upgrade on its predecessor the 600 series, which has been used in these facilities for the past five years. The upgrade consists of a complete redesign from the ground up including the software, user interface and detection methods to create Rapiscan® Systems' most advanced system to date.

The walkthrough metal detector, as well as being fully weatherproof with an IP65 certification, has been designed to be compliant with the most stringent security standards. The Metor 900M comes with built-in security programs based on international standards and the clients intended application. The object classification technology allows advanced identification with a much higher degree of accuracy in comparison to ferrous or non-ferrous information only systems. With exact electromagnetic characteristics on the material and shape of an item, the Metor 900M can swiftly distinguish between threats and innocuous items. The Metor 900M has been developed to operate in the most demanding environments, its exceptional immunity guarantees secure operation in case of surrounding electrical equipment or multiple metal detectors in close proximity.

The Orion® 920CX X-ray scanner complements the 900M by providing exceptional threat detection. The X-ray provides the best measured steel penetration, wire resolution and spatial resolution vs. the stated performance of any other X-ray screening system in the industry. With superior image quality thanks to a new proprietary Spectrum 4-colour option, the 920CX allows quick and accurate threat detection and is ideal for a high throughput environment.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has caused challenges for organisations all over the world, disrupting projects, logistics, travel routes and training. Rapiscan® Systems was faced with considerable logistical challenges due to the restrictions.

Daniel Martel, Senior Director, Aviation and Federal Sales, says: "Through challenge comes opportunity. Advances in technology such as video calling and mobile file sharing solutions allowed Rapiscan to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic head-on and successfully ensure efficient cooperation between UK and US teams. The smooth delivery of such a sizeable and complex installation is a testament to our team's adaptability and professionalism."

