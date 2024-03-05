Rapidly Evolving Fashion Drives $1.32 Billion Growth in Direct to Garment (DTG) Printing Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The direct-to-garment (DTG) printing market is poised for significant growth, driven by the ever-changing fashion landscape. This report also offers valuable insights into the U.S. DTG landscape, including emerging technologies and key trends shaping the future of this rapidly growing industry.

NEWARK, Del., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The direct-to-garment (DTG) printing market is poised for significant growth, according to a recent publication by Future Market Insights, Inc. This trend is fueled by the ever-evolving fashion landscape, where manufacturers must constantly adapt and innovate to stay ahead of the curve. DTG printing, a popular choice for its superior quality, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, is expected to reach a market value of approximately US$ 861.2 million by 2024. Projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.32 billion by 2034.

This insightful report dives deep into the U.S. DTG landscape, providing a comprehensive analysis of its current state, future potential, and key trends shaping the industry. It explores the emerging opportunities presented by direct-to-shape inkjet printers, a rapidly developing technology that promises to revolutionize the printing landscape.

Furthermore, the report identifies the top 10 custom printed clothing brands, offering valuable insights into consumer preferences and market leaders. It also delves into the sales performance of top-coated direct thermal printing films, a critical segment for various industries.

Businesses navigating the world of printing methods will find the report's price comparison of DTF (direct-to-film) and DTG processes invaluable, as it empowers them to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. Finally, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge advancements and innovations that are shaping the future of DTG printing, providing valuable foresight for businesses operating within this industry.

The direct to garment printing (DTG) industry has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized fashion items. Advancements in technology, particularly 3D printing, have revolutionized how consumers interact with and consume fashion. DTG printing allows for intricate designs, vibrant colors, and high-resolution graphics to be directly printed onto garments, offering endless possibilities for customization. This level of personalization appeals to modern consumers who seek to express their individuality and stand out from the crowd.

The accessibility and affordability of direct to garment (DTG) printing technology have democratized the customization process, allowing small businesses, independent designers, and individual consumers to create custom apparel without large production runs or high upfront costs. This has led to a surge in demand for DTG printing services, particularly among niche markets and specialty retailers catering to specific demographics or subcultures. Direct to garment printing also aligns with the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and ethically produced fashion, using water-based inks and minimal waste.

"The global direct to garment printing market faces challenges due to the high initial costs and deployment of special digital inks, which can be costly and difficult to understand. Customers who prefer traditional printing facilities may also need help with digital printers. However, technological advancements like hot melt printing and 3D printing are expected to generate revenue opportunities and increase the presence of fashion enterprises in cities like Rome, Milan, Venice, and Palermo," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights).

Key Takeaways from the Direct to Garment Printing Market

The United States DTG printing industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 2.5% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan's direct-to-garment printing market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

direct-to-garment printing market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of through 2034. The United Kingdom's direct-to-garment printing industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

direct-to-garment printing industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of through 2034. The Indian direct-to-garment printing industry is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

through 2034. The Chinese garment printing market is expected to display a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Through innovation, strategic alliances, and market development strategies, industry participants such as software developers, ink suppliers, equipment manufacturers for direct-to-garment printing, and service providers substantially impact the global direct-to-garment printing market. Advancements in technology, such as enhanced color fidelity and quicker printing rates, propel the use of DTG printing in various industries.

Market players also collaborate with fashion brands, apparel manufacturers, and e-commerce platforms to integrate DTG printing into their supply chains, offering personalized and unique clothing items. They also engage in educational initiatives and training programs to empower designers, entrepreneurs, and printing professionals. Sustainability is another key factor, with market players focusing on eco-friendly solutions like water-based inks and energy-efficient printing processes.

In addition, industry participants broaden the global scope of DTG printing by forming partnerships, service centers, and distribution networks in developing nations; this promotes innovation and accelerates market expansion in a variety of cultural and regional environments.

Recent Developments in the Direct to Garment Printing Industry

Kornit Digital introduced its Kornit Apollo direct-to-garment technology in January 2024 . It provides brands, retailers, and screen printers with high-throughput, automated digital manufacturing, lowering lead times, the total cost of ownership, and increasing profitability.

. It provides brands, retailers, and screen printers with high-throughput, automated digital manufacturing, lowering lead times, the total cost of ownership, and increasing profitability. Stratasys demonstrated their 3DFashion direct-to-textile 3D printing technology at ITMA 2023 in June 2023 . By integrating cutting-edge materials with the J850 TechStyle 3D printer, this technology enables textile and clothing makers to fuse full-color, transparent, stiff, and flexible materials onto fabrics.

Key Segments

By Printer Type:

Industrial DTG Inkjet Printers

Desktop DTG Inkjet Printers

By Ink:

Reactive

Acid

Disperse

Pigment

By Substrate:

Cotton

Silk

Rayon

Linen

Polyester

Polyamide

Others (Wool, etc.)

By End Use:

Clothing & Apparels

T-shirts



Pants



Leggings



Caps



Sweatshirts



Hoodies



Shorts



Golf shirts



Others (Jackets, Tie, etc.)

Household

Bed Linens



Carpets & Curtains



Others

Technical Textiles

Others (Flag, Banners, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

