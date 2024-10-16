Rapid Response in Lebanon: Education Cannot Wait and Strategic Partners Approve Additional US$1.5 Million First Emergency Response in Lebanon, Total ECW Funding in Lebanon Tops US$25.8 Million

As conflict escalates, 1.2 million people are displaced with children facing grave risks. The expanded ECW First Emergency Response delivered by UNICEF will support quality, holistic education in high-risk zones, reaching 20,330 children.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the escalating crisis in Lebanon, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and its strategic partners announced today US$1.5 million in additional funding to support inclusive and safe access to quality education for girls and boys impacted by the conflict.

The First Emergency Response Grant cost extension to the education sector in Lebanon will be delivered by UNICEF as ECW and its strategic partners work to expand their education response to the escalating conflict, which has already displaced approximately 1.2 million people. ECW's US$25.8 million portfolio of investments in Lebanon has already reached 1.2 million children with quality, holistic education.

"Once more, Lebanon suffers. The current conflict has placed immense strain on Lebanon's education system, with countless children at risk of falling behind or dropping out of school altogether. Children are dying, families are losing their homes, and valuable school infrastructure is being damaged. Girls and boys are entitled to the safety, protection and hope that only a quality education can provide," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations. "We must step up our efforts and leave no child, nor teacher, behind in Lebanon."

"The escalation of hostilities has resulted in the deadliest period and largest displacement surge Lebanon has seen in decades. The start of the new school year in public schools has been postponed, as nearly 60% of all public schools are being used as shelters, bringing Lebanon's education system to its knees," said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. "1.2 million children and youth need immediate access to quality and inclusive education. Where possible, schools should remain open for teaching, learning, and reaching children and youth with vital psychosocial support during these challenging times. The future stability and prosperity of Lebanon will be at risk if education is not at the center of our collective response."

The cost extension in support of the education sector strategy will help to sustain critical support, enabling children to return to school for the upcoming academic year. With the expanded funding the First Emergency Response will now reach 20,330 displaced children and youth, a significant increase from the original 7,530 children targeted through the US$2.2 million ECW grant announced this March.

The fast-acting response focuses on providing inclusive and safe access to education for displaced children. The programme will identify hub schools to expand their operational capacity to absorb incoming students. It also focuses on delivering quality learning outcomes in protective and inclusive learning environments, with targeted trainings and interventions for girls and children with disabilities. In building back better, the investment also focuses on the resilience and recovery of the education system.