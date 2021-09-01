Rapid Growth in Women Fitness Centers along with Strong Government Support towards the National Transformation Plan's goal of Improving Fitness Levels among Saudi Arabians will Reduce the Growth Slump caused by the Covid Pandemic: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The government of Saudi Arabia lifted curfew across all regions of the country, except Makkah as of 26 th April. While the order allows shopping centers to reopen, gyms, beauty clinics, salons, cinemas and restaurants will continue to be restricted from re-opening.

lifted curfew across all regions of the country, except as of 26 April. While the order allows shopping centers to reopen, gyms, beauty clinics, salons, cinemas and restaurants will continue to be restricted from re-opening. In light of the Covid situation, Fitness Time, the leading fitness services brand in Saudi Arabia , has drafted a brief outline for reopening its clubs post the opening of the curfew. It aims to start a Marketing Campaign in June 2020 , and hopes to target SAR 100 million subscription income.

, has drafted a brief outline for reopening its clubs post the opening of the curfew. It aims to start a Marketing Campaign in , and hopes to target subscription income. The Saudi government in March 2020 , launched the "Your Home, Your Gym" campaign, encouraging citizens to workout at home and share their videos online. The initiative has been supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympics Committee.

Government Initiatives set to Drive Future Growth: The Saudi government is now playing an extensive part in developing the fitness levels of the citizens of the country. High obesity levels, high inactiveness levels and low participation rates in physical activities are problems prevalent across both men and women in Saudi Arabia. The licensing of female only gyms was a step in the right direction, towards improving fitness levels of women in the Kingdom. Regular health camps, releasing of online workout videos through partnership with fitness trainers and other initiatives towards enhancing the physical activity levels of Saudi Arabian citizens will act as a stimulus towards the growing adoption of fitness services in the Kingdom.

Fitness Services Diversification and Portfolio Expansion: There has been a stress towards developing additional and supplementary services, on the part of fitness service brands. The move has been a reaction to increasing demand for services such as Zumba classes, Pilates, Cross-fit, Kickboxing, MMA, Sauna, Salon and Spa among many others. Moreover, gyms are now offering their members the entire fitness service solution, by offering nutritional products such as dietary supplements and proteins, fitness apparel and fitness products. In this way, they are catering to the entire fitness journey of their members, from fitness activities, to diet to consultation. This trend would be in focus in the future, with fitness brands looking to focus more on enhancing member retention through enhanced customer satisfaction.

Emergence of Online Workouts: With the Covid situation restricting any face-to-face fitness activity during the curfew period in the Kingdom, many fitness brands have resorted to digital methods to keep their members fit and engaged. Fitness service brands have started to regularly post online workout videos accompanied by heath and diet tips, to assist their members to workout from the comfort of their home. Some fitness centres have also introduced paid online personal classes, which allow the customer to virtually simulate the workout routine, with the help of a personal trainer. The curfew period for gyms, may act as a blessing in disguise for gym centres, as with the help of technology, they are now able to target an even larger audience, which may enroll full-time at the gym and once the situation eases out.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025- By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Revenue Stream (Membership, Personal Trainer and Supplementary Services), By Regions (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, Makkah and Madinah and others), By Subscription (3 months, 6 months, 1 year and others), By Gender (Male and Female), By Age (Below 18 years, 19 to 30 years, 31 to 60 years and above 60 years) and By Income Group (Below SAR 38,000, SAR 38,000 to SAR 94,000, SAR 94,000 to SAR 150,000 and above SAR 150,000)" observed that rising female adoption of fitness services, heavy investment by fitness center brands to target remote areas & the nascent women fitness segment and supportive government measures in light of the realization of the National Transformation Plan's goals will drive steady growth in the Fitness Services Market in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabia Fitness Services industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10.7% in terms of revenues during the period 2019-2025.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Market Structure

Organized



Unorganized

By Revenue Stream

Membership



Personal Training



Supplementary Services

By Regions

Riyadh



Jeddah



Dammam



Al Khobar



Makkah and Madinah

and

Others

By Subscription

3 months



6 months



1 year



Others

By Gender

Male



Female

By Age

Below 18 years



19 to 30 years



31 to 60 years



Above 60 years

By Income Group

Below SAR 38,000



SAR 38,000 to SAR 94,000

to

SAR 94,000 to SAR 150,000

to

Above SAR 150,000

Key Target Audience

Fitness Service Providers

Fitness Service Equipment Manufacturers

Ministry of Sports

VC's/Investors

Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2014-2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2025

Fitness Brands Covered:-

Fitness Time

Body Masters

NuYu

Golds Gym

9 Round

Interval Plus Crossfit

Fitness First

Arena MMA Fitness

The Power Gym

Active Time

Lava Fitness

Spectrum Wellness for Women

Kore

Glow Fit

Studio 55

Pulse Studio

Kinetico

World Gym

Tytans Fitness

Curves

Glamour Fitness

Fit Zone

Fitness Maker

Muscles Factory

Other Players include G-Fit, B-Well Center, Fitness Inn, Areka, Iron Hill Crossfit, Fitness World, Marom Club, Rio Gym and Wazen Gym

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Benchmarking of Saudi Fitness Services Market and Global Fitness Services Market

Business Model of Fitness Service Operators in Saudi Arabia

Market Sizing Analysis of Fitness Services in Saudi Arabia

Market Segmentation Analysis of Fitness Services in Saudi Arabia

Emerging Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

Fitness Services Market Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

Fitness Services Market Customer Decision Making Parameters

Pain Points of Customers

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Unorganized Players in Fitness Services Market in Saudi Arabia

Company Profiles of Major Players (Fitness Time, Body Masters, NuYu, Fitness First, Glamour Fitness, NuYU and Gold's Gym)

Covid Impact on Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

Future Outlook of Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

Analyst Recommendations for New Entrants and Existing Players

Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market Revenue

Fitness Centers in Saudi Arabia

Number Fitness Center KSA

Total Fitness Center Saudi Arabia

Popular Personal Training Packages Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market Stage

Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Competition Stage

Membership Revenue Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

Personal Training Revenue Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

Nutritional Services Revenue Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

Female Gyms Market Size Saudi Arabia

Crossfit Gyms Saudi Arabia

Kickboxing Gyms Saudi Arabia

Fitness Center Brands Saudi Arabia

Organized Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Unorganized Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Al Khobar Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Dammam Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Subscription Period Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

Male Fitness Centers Saudi Arabia

Emerging Trends Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

Customer Pain Points Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

The Power Gym Revenue

Interval Plus Crossfit Revenue

Market Share Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

Market Fitness Brands Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

Strengths and Weakness Major Fitness Brands KSA

Covid Impact Saudi Arabia Fitness Services

Covid Impact KSA Fitness Services

Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market

