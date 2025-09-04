Rapid Food Safety Testing Market worth $31.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the rapid food safety testing market is estimated to be worth USD 19.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The rapid food safety testing market continues to expand due to increasing global concerns over foodborne illnesses, stricter regulatory frameworks, and growing consumer demand for safe and high-quality food. Rising international food trade, the surge in processed and ready-to-eat products, and the need to detect emerging pathogens and contaminants are pushing harder for efficient, accurate, and faster testing solutions. Advancements in molecular technologies such as PCR and immunoassays, along with innovations in biosensors, are improving detection capabilities and reducing turnaround times. Increasing awareness of public health risks, combined with recurring outbreaks of pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, has heightened scrutiny on food safety practices across the supply chain. The same stricter oversight from regulatory authorities, expanding food markets, and growing consumer expectations for transparency and traceability are accelerating the need for trustworthy, standardized, and rapid food safety testing methods.

By target tested, the GMOs segment is the fastest growing in the global rapid food safety testing market.

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are plants, animals, or microorganisms whose genetic material has been altered using biotechnology to express desired traits such as pest resistance, drought tolerance, higher yields, or improved nutrition. GMOs can be classified into transgenic organisms, where genes are introduced from unrelated species (e.g., Bt corn); cisgenic organisms, where genes come from closely related species; and subgenic organisms, where specific genes are edited or silenced without introducing foreign DNA, often using advanced tools like CRISPR. In the context of rapid food safety testing, detecting and eliminating unauthorized or unlabeled GMOs relies on advanced molecular technologies. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) are widely used as they amplify DNA sequences unique to GMOs, ensuring fast and accurate detection. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) tests identify GMO-specific proteins, while next-generation sequencing (NGS) offers comprehensive monitoring. These methods help regulators and food companies verify compliance, labeling accuracy, and consumer safety.

By technology, the chromatography & spectrometry segment holds the second-largest share in the rapid food safety testing market.

Chromatography and spectrometry are advanced analytical techniques widely applied in rapid food safety testing. Chromatography is a separation method that isolates components in food samples, with techniques such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography (GC), and Liquid Chromatography (LC) used to detect contaminants like pesticides, antibiotics, preservatives, and mycotoxins. Spectrometry, on the other hand, identifies and quantifies substances by measuring how molecules interact with light or energy. Mass Spectrometry (MS), often coupled with chromatography (LC-MS or GC-MS), provides highly sensitive and accurate detection of chemical residues, heavy metals, toxins, and adulterants. In practice, these technologies are primarily performed in laboratories due to their need for sophisticated instruments and trained analysts. They are considered the gold standard for confirmatory testing and regulatory compliance. Chromatography and spectrometry remain indispensable lab-based methods ensuring food safety and consumer protection.

Based on region, North America holds the second-largest share in the rapid food safety testing market during the forecast period.

North America holds the second-largest share in the rapid food safety testing market during the forecast period, driven by strict food safety regulations, advanced testing infrastructure, and the strong presence of global players. Increasing foodborne illness cases, rising consumption of processed and packaged foods, and demand for clean-label and allergen-free products drive market growth. The US leads the region, supported by continuous technological advancements and growing awareness of food safety among consumers and producers. Canada also plays a significant role with stringent quality standards and government-led safety programs. Key technologies such as PCR-based methods, ELISA tests, and chromatography-spectrometry combinations are widely applied to detect pathogens, GMOs, allergens, and chemical contaminants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Health Canada are central authorities enforcing food safety standards, ensuring consumer protection, and encouraging the adoption of rapid, reliable testing solutions across the supply chain.

The report profiles key players such as Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), ALS (Australia), Intertek Group plc (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Neogen Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), Microbac Laboratories (US), Hill Labs (New Zealand), FoodChain ID (US), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), and Promega Corporation (US).

