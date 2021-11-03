Rapid Expansion of 5G Network Rollout Drives the Global 5G Materials Market

"Telecom, connected vehicles, healthcare, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are among the key industries focusing on adopting 5G communication. Successfully launching a full rollout of 5G networks requires an extensive implementation of 5G infrastructure," said Aarthi Janakiraman, TechVision Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "5G materials are an essential part of 5G infrastructure, including the production of every 5G component, such as the antenna in package (AiP), switchers, filters, RF amplifiers, and cables. With the increasing number of antennas and base stations, the demand for 5G materials will proliferate."

Janakiraman added: "New materials are being developed with the support of digital tools and platforms. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used across the entire research and development (R&D) process, including material selection, synthesis method optimization, and production control. This opens up collaborative networks between chemical and material companies and digital solutions developers. Further, the limitations of current materials such as liquid crystal polymers, polyimides, and fluoropolymers, which have high dielectric constant and high prices, are driving R&D efforts to develop high-performing and cost-effective alternative materials such as glass or polymeric resins, including polyphenylene ether and polyphenylene sulfide resins."

To tap into growth opportunities, market participants should focus on:

Improvement of low-loss properties in existing 5G materials : Companies should focus on improving Polyimides' dielectric performance to enable their use in mmWave bands.

: Companies should focus on improving Polyimides' dielectric performance to enable their use in mmWave bands. AI for developing efficient new materials : Implementation of AI with chemical engineering can help manufacturers develop new materials for 5G applications with better low-loss properties and business viability.

: Implementation of AI with chemical engineering can help manufacturers develop new materials for 5G applications with better low-loss properties and business viability. Collaborations to develop end-to-end 5G solutions: Material developers are working with antenna and base station manufacturers to optimize product properties.

Materials for 5G Infrastructure: Technology and IP Analysis is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Materials for 5G Infrastructure: Technology and IP Analysis

D9F4

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673593/5G_infrastructure.jpg

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan