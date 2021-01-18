Range Developments Appoints Mep Contractor for Six Senses La Sagessse, Grenada

Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is Range Developments' third project in the Caribbean. The resort will include 100 rooms and 6 ultra luxury branded villas situated on a beach named as one of the best in the Caribbean, which is a mere 15-minute drive from Grenada's airport. Range Developments have become known for completion of the luxury Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica, both developed under citizenship by investment programs of the respective countries. This achievement is unmatched in the CBI industry in the region.

This appointment soon after that of the structural contractor demonstrates Range Developments' commitment to the project. Humiclima's appointment, particularly in light of the global corona pandemic, reflects Range Developments' commitment to this project, as well as, Grenada. Range Developments and Humiclima have worked together previously on Range Developments' landmark development, the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts.

"The appointment of our MEP contractor shows we are delivering on our promises yet again. Range Developments only appoint the best and most experienced contractors to ensure we are able to finish our projects on time and more so to the highest quality. It has been a privilege to be working in the Caribbean for almost a decade. We are on track to deliver our third landmark hotel project," said Mr Kamal Shehada, Joint Managing Director, Range Developments.

Humiclima is one of the leading international companies in terms of experience and capacity for designing and implementing all types of installations in hotels. Since 2006, Humiclima has been part of the Cobra Group, which in turn is part of ACS, one of the largest construction and services groups in the world.

Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is a government-approved project under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program of Grenada. Investors can obtain citizenship of Grenada through an investment in the development for US $220,000. Grenada has recently become the CBI destination of choice for high-net-worth individuals. Citizenship of Grenada provides for global mobility with visa-free access to the United Kingdom, Schengen area, Russia, China and many other countries, as well as settlement opportunities in the United States through the US E2 visa treaty.

"With this recent contractor appointment, we have demonstrated our commitment to this project," said Mohammed Asaria, Joint Managing Director, Range Developments. "A project can only be considered serious once an MEP contractor has selected. Even with the pandemic disrupting industries across the globe, we have taken this important step and are fulfilling our promises to our investors & stakeholders. We look forward to the completion of the Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada in in the final quarter of 2022. This appointment is further evidence that Range is the only credible citizenship by investment developer."

Six Senses is considered one of the world's leading luxury hotel brands and is part of the Intercontinental Hotel Group. Six Senses has been named best world hotel brand by Travel & Leisure three consecutive years. This is the first Six Senses Resort to be built in the Caribbean.

ABOUT RANGE DEVELOPMENTS:

Range Developments is the leading Citizenship-by-Investment developer in the Caribbean. The company specializes in the development of ultra-luxury high-end resorts under Citizenship-by-Investment Programs in the Caribbean.

Since 2012, Range Developments has developed an unrivalled reputation for delivering on its promises and is the only developer to have completed two 5-star resorts under Citizenship-by-Investment Programs – Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica – world-renowned hotels that have been awarded highest accolades by the international media and guests.

