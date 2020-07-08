Randstad RiseSmart accelerates expansion in Europe with acquisition of German outplacement firm

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart , the fastest-growing outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Mühlenhoff + Partner GmbH and its operating companies, collectively, one of the leading outplacement firms in the German market. Mühlenhoff is a full-service provider of personnel and management consulting for companies undergoing workforce reshaping and restructuring. It offers employees, managers and top executives an array of outplacement, leadership development, assessment and consulting services, including transfer measures for continued employment.

Mühlenhoff was founded 30 years ago by German outplacement pioneer, Herbert Mühlenhoff and today is the HR partner organization to many blue-chip German companies. Mühlenhoff has a network of more than 4,000 organizations and showcases placement rates of 95 percent, a measure of the quality of its delivery and the effectiveness of its support for organizations and talent throughout the employee lifecycle.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the German market and continues our aggressive expansion across Europe," said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of Randstad RiseSmart. "Mühlenhoff has a stellar reputation in the market. We are honored to carry Mr. Mühlenhoff's legacy forward and welcome the firm's employees into the RiseSmart family."

"We have been observing RiseSmart's momentum and exceptional reputation around the world for some time and are thrilled to be joining forces with a company that is so innovative, customer-focused and delivers on its promises," said Mühlenhoff Managing Director, Daniela König-Mühlenhoff, who together with Herbert Mühlenhoff, built the company into a well-known and highly-regarded provider. "Combining our local market knowledge and expertise with RiseSmart's industry-leading solutions will be a win for our customers and the German marketplace."

Mühlenhoff adds presence to RiseSmart's existing German footprint with representation in Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hannover, München, Frankfurt, Nürnberg, Hamburg and Stuttgart. The company is both ISO 9001 and AZAV certified and a member of the Association of Career Firms International and the Federal Association of German Management Consultants .

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be EVA positive within two years.

Upon completion of the transaction, Mühlenhoff will begin a brand transition, initially as 'Mühlenhoff, a Randstad RiseSmart company.'

About Mühlenhoff

Mühlenhoff + Partner GmbH has been successfully advising companies and clients on personnel and organizational change for 30 years. As one of the leading outplacement and HR management firms in Germany, it offers tailor-made HR solutions for workforce changes. For more information, please visit https://www.muehlenhoff.com

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and operating company of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary Tech & Touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention, and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies in more than 40 industries. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group and Fortune magazine. For more information, please visit https://www.randstadrisesmart.de/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022386/Randstad_RiseSmart_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.randstadrisesmart.de/



SOURCE Randstad RiseSmart