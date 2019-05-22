Randstad Recognizes SoftServe as Best National Employer in Ukraine

Company also named the best place to work in Ukraine's IT industry

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, received the Best National Employer in Ukraine award from Randstad, a global leader in the HR services industry. SoftServe was also recognized as the best place to work in Ukraine's IT industry.

Randstad's international employer brand research results examined trends in the labor market and identified the most attractive national employers. 2019 was the first time that Ukraine participated in this survey, with 10,000 respondents taking part in a nationwide poll.

"It's great to have SoftServe's unique corporate culture and the specific focus that we put into the development and well-being of our employees recognized," said Anna Solohub, HR marketing director at SoftServe. "Our talent is the foundation of our culture of innovation, and together will continue to build a successful and socially responsible company that attract the best and brightest minds."

Randstad's research confirmed that Ukrainian employees are less concerned about financial compensation, favoring instead the global mission of the company, career opportunities, and inspiration for long-term goals as the top criteria for company affinity for the majority of respondents. The survey also concluded that employees are more loyal to companies that enable them to keep a work-life balance, including schedule and office location.

