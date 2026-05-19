Rancho BioSciences Launches OmicsHQ™: a Comprehensive, Curated, Multi-Omics Data Platform Built to Accelerate Drug Discovery

OmicsHQ brings together comprehensive, expertly curated, standardized multi-omics datasets from across the scientific ecosystem, complete with pre-processed datasets ready to accelerate research, drug-discovery, and AI-driven innovation.

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rancho BioSciences, the premier tech-enabled data science partner for biopharma, announced the launch of OmicsHQTM, a unified catalog of expertly curated, standardized multi-omics datasets designed for immediate use in research, drug discovery, and AI/ML model development. The company is launching the product at BioIT World Conference & Expo, May 19, 2026, Boston, MA.

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"OmicsHQ represents our commitment to removing the barriers that slow scientific progress," said Chris O'Brien, CEO of Rancho Biosciences. "By unifying fragmented data sources into a single, curated catalog with consistent standards, we are enabling researchers to move from search to analysis in a fraction of the time. This is multi-omics data excellence at scale, and it is available at scientists' fingertips starting today."

Analysis-and AI-Ready Data, From Day One

Today, multi-omics data is scattered across dozens of repositories, inconsistently annotated, and rarely ready for downstream analysis without significant manual effort. OmicsHQTM changes that.

At launch, OmicsHQTM provides researchers with a single, searchable catalog of single-cell transcriptomics data, including over 1,000 preprocessed datasets ready for immediate use, and more than 8,000 additional studies available for on-demand processing. All datasets undergo a rigorous multi-step curation workflow. Every dataset is prescreened for completeness, harmonized against standard ontologies (UBERON, DOID, EFO, MESH, NCIT), processed through a reproducible bioinformatics pipeline, and independently quality-reviewed. Datasets are available for download in H5AD and Seurat formats, with no additional preprocessing or harmonization required. Additional data modalities will continue to be added over time.

Researchers can visualize UMAP and PCA embeddings, explore gene expression, and evaluate quality control metrics directly within the platform before downloading, making it easier to identify the right dataset before committing time and compute resources.

"The industry is at an inflection point where data has the power to drive truly innovative therapeutic strategies, but only when that data is trustworthy," said Julie Bryant, Founder and Chief Strategy Office of Rancho BioSciences. "Context, curation, and harmonization are what transform raw data into something scientists can actually act on. OmicsHQTM was built on that principle, and we are excited to put that foundation to work for organizations focused on improving human health."

Built for Drug Development

OmicsHQTM is designed to support the workflows scientists rely on most, including AI and machine learning model development, target and biomarker discovery, and disease-focused data sourcing. Standardized metadata and consistent data structures allow teams to integrate datasets directly into existing pipelines, run cross-study analyses, and validate findings without the friction of manual curation.

For organizations building foundation models or training AI on biological data, OmicsHQTM provides a reliable, scalable source of harmonized multi-omics data that is ready to use from the moment of download. There is no ongoing platform dependency; datasets are purchased once and owned indefinitely.

About Rancho Biosciences

Rancho BioSciences is a tech-enabled data science and informatics company that enables life sciences organizations to standardize, integrate, and leverage the power of complex biomedical data to drive decision making across the R&D lifecycle. With more than 150 scientists, data engineers, and bioinformatics specialists, Rancho supports faster, more reliable analytics and AI-driven decision-making across discovery, translational research, and clinical development. The company's expertise spans data engineering, scientific curation, bioinformatics, data science, and strategic data consulting. Rancho is driven by its mission of Saving Lives Through Data.

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