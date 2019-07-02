Ramphastos Investments Sells Telecom Provider Robin Mobile

AMSTERDAM and RHENEN, Netherlands, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramphastos Investments (Ramphastos), as from 2018 the owner of HEMA, has sold mobile telecom provider Robin Mobile to energy supplier Nuts Groep (Dutch for 'Utility Group'). With this transaction, Ramphastos proves again to be an active and successful investment firm.

Robin Mobile was founded in 2013 and gained fame by being the first SIM-only provider introducing an 'unlimited' offer, whereby customers get an unlimited number of minutes, texts and data for a fixed monthly sum. Robin Mobile has grown fast over the past years, thanks to the participation of Ramphastos in 2014, the investment firm of the well known Dutch entrepreneurial investor Marcel Boekhoorn.

According to Mr. Boekhoorn, the sale is concluded at the right time: "When we had the possibility to participate in Robin Mobile in 2014, we saw great opportunities. Ramphastos has considerable expertise in the telecom market, also thanks to our participation in Telfort. In addition, we immediately felt attracted by the uniquely smart market approach of Robin Mobile. I am delighted we have been able to bring the company to a new phase; the sale to Nuts Groep is positive for all involved."

Over the course of 10 years, Nuts Groep has become the fourth energy supplier of the Netherlands. Thanks to the acquisition of Robin Mobile, mobile telecom will be added to the portfolio of the company.

Financial details have not been disclosed.

About Ramphastos Investments

Investment firm Ramphastos Investments was founded in 1994 by the Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn. The firm has (predominantly majority) stakes, in over 30 companies in- and outside the Netherlands in various sectors, for a total turnover of close to € 5 billion. At the end of 2018, Ramphastos acquired the Dutch retail chain HEMA. Examples of successful investments are Bakker Bart, Telfort, Mazarine Energy, and High Tech Campus Eindhoven.

