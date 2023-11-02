Ramco Systems recognized a 'Leader' and a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for APAC

News provided by

Ramco Systems

02 Nov, 2023, 15:07 GMT

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' and recognized a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for APAC. Download Report.

Continue Reading
Positioned as a Leader, for the second consecutive year. Conferred as a Star Performer for demonstrating significant advancements Y-o-Y
Positioned as a Leader, for the second consecutive year. Conferred as a Star Performer for demonstrating significant advancements Y-o-Y


Ramco's well-established presence in the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to its dedication to providing innovative value-enhancing features for its customers, has led to its eminent positioning as a Leader, for the second consecutive year, in the APAC PEAK Matrix®. Additionally, Ramco is also conferred with a Star Performer title for demonstrating significant advancements Y-o-Y on vision, capability, and market impact, with its improvements ranking in the top quartile.

"Cost reduction and low manual intervention are top priorities for payroll buyers in the current economic scenario, and APAC-based buyers are no exception. Ramco's offering is well suited to cater to these priorities, and its strong focus on innovation is an added differentiator. Ramco has emerged as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, due to its vision and investments for building a touchless pay experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology" stated Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "This recognition validates our constant efforts to pursue disruptive ideas and deliver groundbreaking solutions. I'm confident that our investments in some disruptive concepts around low-code framework, lightning-fast in-memory payroll, intuitive reporting tool, and enhanced user experience design will prove to be the game-changers. As a global player and an innovator, we envision to offer a touchless payroll experience by leveraging next-gen technology like AI, ML and RPA in driving employee experience."

Download the Ramco-focused assessment HERE.

About Ramco Global Payroll:

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, Ramco Global Payroll has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation for over 25 years. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution. With new features around pre-built configurators, self-service reporting, payroll workspace, in-memory payroll engine, and an implementer module, Ramco aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging RPA, AI, and ML, Ramco continues to offer touchless payroll experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264864/Ramco_Star_Performer.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923662/Ramco_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ramco Systems

Also from this source

Ramco Systems strengthens its presence in the Middle East

Ramco Systems strengthens its presence in the Middle East

Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems announced the opening of its wholly owned subsidiary in Qatar, to support and transform the region's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics