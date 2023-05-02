Ramco Systems positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll Platform, Q4, 2022 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Multi-Country Payroll Platform vendors.

Ramco Systems, with its comprehensive technology for Multi-Country Payroll platform, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Ramco Systems as a Q4 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Multi-Country Payroll Platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Multi-Country Payroll Platform, Q4, 2022, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Multi-Country Payroll Platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Ramco Systems, through its emerging technologies-infused smart payroll software, enables organizations to streamline, simplify, and improve their payroll process. Through its Ramco payroll processing solution, the company, empowers its users to create organization-specific rules, formulate policies related to attendance, earnings, bonus, deductions, & leave, maintain compliance & managing variance according to geographies, and design & implement multi-decimal, multi-currency payroll. With its proprietary Enterprise Cloud Computing platform, Ramco VirtualWorks, Ramco Systems enables organizational decision makers to simplify the process of accommodating new clients and their employees, manage multiple HR & payroll activities through a single platform, and provide utmost accessibility to employees."

"Ramco Systems, with its comprehensive technology for the Multi-Country Payroll Platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the SPARK Matrix of the Multi-Country Payroll Platform market, Q4, 2022," Nikhilesh adds.

Commenting on the recognition, Rohit Mathur, Head – of Ramco Global Payroll & HR Solution, Ramco Systems, said, "Organizations are increasingly turning to payroll solutions that elevate their employee experience and enable their payroll teams to play a greater role in strategic decision-making. Our focus on providing automation and transformation features like anomaly & reasoning engines, pro-active chatbots, self-explaining payslips, financial wellness services, and voice-based navigation powered by AI, ML & RPA has put us ahead of the curve in the multi-country payroll market. To provide our clients with greater payroll coverage on a single platform, we continue adding more countries to our payroll engine. Our positioning as a Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Multi-Country Payroll SPARK Matrix is testament to our efforts to provide a next-generation payroll experience for our customers."

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with the option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 2000+ employees spread across 29 offices globally, Ramco follows a flat, open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others, make the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

