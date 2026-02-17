Ramco Systems Introduces Chia, an Enterprise-Grade Conversational AI Agent for Better Customer Experience

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems today announced its entry into the Agentic AI product segment with the launch of Chia, a conversational AI agent platform designed to redefine how enterprises engage with their customers. Chia is purpose-built for enterprises to reliably automate complex customer support interactions, reducing manual effort, response times, and operating costs, enabling businesses to deliver superior customer experiences at scale.

Chia helps enterprises automate complex customer support interactions with reliability and scale, reducing manual effort and response times while improving overall customer experience. (PRNewsfoto/Ramco Systems)

Part of Ramco's new AI-driven task automation suite, rTask, Chia delivers enterprise–grade conversational Agents that goes beyond answering queries to reason, decide, and act, executing end-to-end workflows across enterprise systems. This platform empowers organizations to shift from 'human-in-the-loop' support models to a future of exception-based human involvement, where AI handles the heavy lifting. Chia does this by executing multi-step backend actions to resolve customer requests, integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems all while operating within defined goals, compliance policies, and guardrails.

At the heart of Chia is a no-code AI Agent Foundry that enables CX teams to design, configure, and deploy AI Agents using plain English instructions, without waiting for engineering cycles.

With Natural Language Workflow (NLW) capabilities, non-engineering teams can define AI logic such as refund eligibility, booking validations, or policy enforcement in simple English. The system then translates these rules into deterministic, action-taking AI behaviour, thereby preventing hallucinations. Organizations can deploy their first AI Agent in weeks, significantly accelerating time-to-value

Key features of Chia include:

Some of the industries that can benefit from Chia

include: Natural Language Workflow Builder: Design and

update AI logics using plain English





Multi‑Step Workflow Orchestration: M anage and

orchestrate multiple, specialized AI agents for

complex, multi-step workflows





Omni‑Channel Conversational Presence: Engage

users across email, chat, and messaging channels





Real‑Time System Integrations: Secure, real-time

connectivity with enterprise systems (CRM, ERP,

ITSM, HRIS) to execute tasks





Enterprise Knowledge Search: Deliver accurate ,

grounded answers from trusted content





Multi‑Lingual and Multi-Modal: Ability to h andle

text, and visual inputs across diverse languages ,

with voice coming soon





Human‑in‑the‑Loop Escalation: Seamlessly hand

off to support teams with context when needed





Enterprise ‑ Grade Security and Privacy: Protect

sensitive data with role ‑ based access, encryption,

audit logs, and built ‑ in compliance controls





Explainability and Workflow Logs: Gain complete

visibility into AI actions, making compliance

reporting, auditing, and root-cause analysis effortless





Performance Dashboards: Track deflection, CSAT,

resolution metrics and knowledge gaps while

uncovering customer intent to continuously improve

support outcomes

E‑commerce: Automates orders, returns, refunds,

and sales workflows to deliver faster, consistent

resolutions, even during peak traffic





Travel and Hospitality: Streamlines bookings,

itinerary changes, cancellations, and guest support

across channels during peak travel seasons





Technology and SaaS: Automates onboarding,

support, and account workflows while delivering

accurate, contextual responses across the customer

lifecycle





Financial Services: Resolves high‑volume queries

with enterprise‑grade security, accuracy, and

regulatory compliance





Health and Wellness: Automates scheduling,

follow‑ups, and wellness support with empathetic

and compliant interactions





Media and Entertainment: Manages subscriptions,

content discovery, and customer support at scale

during high‑traffic events





Communications and Telecom: Automates

service, billing, and technical support with

consistent, real‑time customer experiences

Abinav Raja, Managing Director, Ramco Systems, said, "Chia addresses a rapidly growing global market need for AI systems that are not just conversational, but truly agentic, capable of reasoning, acting, and delivering measurable outcomes. As our first AI-native product, Chia marks a significant milestone in Ramco's transformation journey. It is the beginning of a broader roadmap, with many more AI-native innovations planned across our portfolio. This launch is aligned with our vision to transform our entire platform to be AI-native, embedding agentic intelligence into every product we build. We believe the future of enterprise software is agentic by design, autonomous, adaptive, and continuously evolving, and we are committed to leading that transformation."

Sandesh Bilagi, President & COO, Ramco Systems, said, "Customers today expect accuracy, speed, and seamless support across every touchpoint. Chia rises to this challenge by enabling enterprises to automate complex customer interactions with confidence and control. As Chia enables teams to deploy production–grade AI Agents in weeks, not months, organizations can modernize their support operations without lengthy implementation cycles, ultimately delivering faster and more consistent customer experiences."

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

