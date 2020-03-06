Ralston Instruments Introduces the ControlPak, the First Field-Ready Manual Pressure Controller

NEWBURY, Ohio, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralston Instruments, a leader in pressure calibration innovation, is pleased to introduce the new ControlPak, the first manual pressure controller developed specifically for calibrating pressure instruments with compressed gas in the field. It features a large, pressure-balancing piston for precise, fingertip control of pressure, along with a tough, tactical case that protects the controls and makes it easy to transport to any test site.

"While we have had tremendous success with our similar QTVC Volume Controller, it has its limitations for regular field use," stated Doug Ralston, Senior VP of Engineering. "The goal in developing the ControlPak was to take the QTVC functionality and adapt it into a device specifically designed to withstand the rigors of the field. It's a lightweight, compact unit with precision controls that you can take anywhere - just pull up your truck, connect it to a nitrogen tank, and start calibrating right at the site of your DUT. We're really happy with the result."

With a wide pressure range of 0.03 psi (200 kPa) to 3000 psi (20 MPa), the ControlPak allows the testing of multiple devices in a single setup, including differential and static calibration, even at very low pressure. The fine adjust piston, fill, balance and vent valves are clearly labeled and intuitively arranged in the unit, which also includes storage space for hoses, adapters and accessories. All inlet and pressure port fittings are Quick-test, which require no tools or thread tape for secure, leak-proof connections.

For nearly 50 years, Ralston pressure calibration products have been trusted by calibration labs and field technicians in energy production, health care, petrochemical production, storage and distribution, and many other industries around the globe. From hand pumps and compressed gas control devices to hoses, adapters, and complete calibration kits, all Ralston products are made in the USA using innovative design and precise manufacturing techniques.

