Rakuten Advertising Appoints New Leaders For North America And International Markets

Industry Veterans Anthony Capano and Rakhee Jogia Named as North America Managing Director and International Managing Director

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Advertising today announced that Anthony Capano has been appointed North America Managing Director, and Rakhee Jogia will succeed Capano as International Managing Director. Capano and Jogia will focus on growing the global performance marketing and advertising leader through unparalleled client strategy and service, technology innovation, inventory expansion and strengthening partnerships with brands and publishers around the world.

"Anthony and Rakhee have driven significant growth for our advertiser and publisher clients worldwide. Their extensive experience delivering new and incremental revenue opportunities will continue to position us as the best partner for marketers seeking to reach new and global audiences," said Jeff Wender, Chief Revenue Officer for Rakuten Advertising. "Anthony's inspiring leadership style and deep performance marketing and media expertise will help us achieve our ambitious North America growth strategy. Rakhee's laser focus on advancing commercial and publisher relationships will ensure that we're delivering the highest level of service and strategy to our global partners."

Capano has served as a Managing Director at Rakuten Advertising for nearly a decade, beginning in Australia before relocating to London as International Managing Director (APAC, EMEA and LATAM). In his new position, Capano will create new opportunities for brands arising from deeper integration of Rakuten Americas properties, expanding the company's publisher network and identifying new areas for innovation.

"We have always believed that effective advertising requires more than technology. True success is found by layering technology with the partnerships, service, scale, insights and global reach of a world-class advertising ecosystem," said Anthony Capano. "We are heavily invested in advancing technology and moving the advertising industry forward. I am honored to be part of a great leadership team and dedicated to advancing the revenue-generating value of performance marketing and the strategic influence of media."

As International Managing Director, Jogia will oversee the EMEA, LATAM and APAC markets for Rakuten Advertising, drawing from a decade of programmatic and affiliate experience with the business. Over the past three years, Jogia focused on international partnerships, most recently as Vice President of Publisher Partnerships, International. During her time at Rakuten Advertising, she was named to the Top 100: The Drum "Digerati" and PerformanceIN's "Top 50 Industry Players," and was shortlisted for AdPersonality of the Year in ExchangeWire's "A to Z of Women in AdTech."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to drive our clients' business objectives and growth plans, especially as we continue to help them navigate a quickly evolving marketplace," said Rakhee Jogia. "We pride ourselves on delivering excellence around the globe, and will be looking inwards to strengthen and develop our people so they can excel in their roles and guide our brands and publishers through the coming period of economic recovery. To that end, we plan to introduce new initiatives that will help businesses at every step in their growth journeys take fuller advantage of the combined power of brand and performance marketing."

Capano will be based in the company's San Mateo, California headquarters, and Jogia will be based in its London office.

