Raketech Launches New Consumer Casino Project Rapidi.com

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, a leading online affiliate content marketing company, today announced the launch of its new consumer-facing online casino product called Rapidi.com. The new casino site will cater to players looking for a fast, secure and user-friendly online casino experience, while providing Raketech with valuable data insight.

Rapidi.com offers players a new place to experience the most popular casino games, live casino and online slots, without time-consuming registration and complicated withdrawal procedures by using Trustly's innovative Pay N Play payment solution. The project was developed via Raketech's Lab and will collect player activity that will be used to enhance Raketech's core affiliate assets and improve lead conversion.

Michael Holmberg, CEO of Raketech, commented: "I'm excited to launch a new product vertical that will support growth across Raketech's core business and provide new insight to share in dialogue with our partners – the gaming operators – as part of our strategy to deliver win-win partnerships. We never stop learning and have a data-driven approach to improving our products and business strategy. Rapidi will help us study a modern casino player's behaviour and gain insight to help us understand more about the performance of our products and increase conversion. We will analyse the results to better serve our users with quality content ammmnd generate valuable leads for our partners."

Rapidi.com is currently available to players in Sweden and Finland, with other European markets on the horizon. The product is powered by the Together Gaming B2B platform operating under a Malta Gaming Authority and Swedish Gambling Authority licenses. Rapidi.com will be promoted across Raketech's portfolio of consumer affiliate sites and marketing channels.

For more information, please contact press@raketech.com

The information was submitted for publication on 10 June 2019, at 08:00 CEST.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser (certifiedadviser@penser.se / +46-8-463-83-00). For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

