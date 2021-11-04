Rainwater Harvesting Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 1.46 Bn by 2031; Green Practice Label Boosts Adoption for Water Conservation Goals, TMR

- Endorsements by environmental experts to adopt rainwater harvesting to mitigate the impact of depleting ground water tables fuel the rainwater harvesting market

- Innovations in purification processes for harvested rainwater to be more suitable for everyday human functioning to stimulate growth

Rainwater Harvesting Market – Overview

The emergence of rainwater harvesting as a useful method to complement other water-conservation techniques in a bid to reduce the mounting pressure on fresh water resources is a key factor fuelling the rainwater harvesting market. Rainwater harvesting is an environment-friendly method wherein run-off rainwater from commercial and residential buildings is collected for reuse.

The role of environment experts and stakeholders in the rainwater harvesting market to emphasize rainwater can be collected, converted, and purified for everyday use and for industrial applications is accentuating the adoption of rainwater harvesting practices.

Climatic fluctuations that have led to unseasonal rains requires rainwater run-off to be collected and prevent sewers to work beyond their capacity. Besides, depleting ground water tables is also necessary to reduce the use of ground water, which is mostly the source of bore wells for varied use.

The assessment of tangible and intangible factors estimate the rainwater harvesting market to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Rainwater Harvesting Market – Key Findings of Report

Guidelines from WASH Departments to Prevent Rainwater Run-off amid COVID-19 Benefits

The role of Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) department during the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the spread of coronavirus is creating opportunities in the rainwater harvesting market. WASH departments are encouraging rainwater harvesting in order to limit the run-off of rainwater that could be carrying the virus and spread the infection. For such reasons, rainwater harvesting is also emerging as a valuable element of water management strategy in this scenario.

The WASH department in developing countries witnessed importance and recognition during the pandemic. The guidelines for Sustainable Development Goals for water and sanitation are increasingly receiving acceptance in urban areas for long-term planning of water conservation. This, along with the emphasis on preventing run-off of rainwater that could be contaminated with the virus is strengthening measures for rainwater harvesting. This fuels the rainwater harvesting market.

Innovations in Purification Systems and Collection Apparatus to Expand into Agricultural Applications

Innovations in rainwater purification systems are creating new frontiers in the rainwater harvesting market. Manufacturers of rainwater harvesting system are working for improved systems for residential buildings. This is to improve the collection and de-contamination of rainwater in residential buildings in order to supplement it with primary sources of water for everyday needs.

Furthermore, novel rainwater harvesting systems integrated with technology that displays diagnostics, status, and warnings of need for repair or a possible breakdown is also on the cards for manufacturers in the rainwater harvesting market.

Initiatives to increase the production of rainwater tanks for livestock farms and arable farms are also underway in the rainwater harvesting market. The manufacture of plastic water tanks to collect rainwater, which is further integrated with bulk water tanks for spraying in arable farms is being undertaken by players in the rainwater harvesting market.

Finally, the rainwater is channelized for dairy wash down, livestock watering, and pressure washing applications in livestock farms and arable farms.

Rainwater Harvesting Market – Growth Drivers

Emergence of rainwater harvesting as an adoptable practice to complement water conservation practices is fuelling the rainwater harvesting market

Process improvements, along with the development of novel apparatus to reduce the installation and maintenance cost of rainwater harvesting are stimulating the rainwater harvesting market

Rainwater Harvesting Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the rainwater harvesting market are Otto Graf Gmbh Kunststofferzeugnisse, Kingspan Group Plc., Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Rain Harvesting Supplies Inc., Stormsaver Ltd., Water Harvesters, Harvest Rain Inc., Watts Water Technologies Inc., WISY AG, D&D Ecotech Services, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Climate Inc.

The rainwater harvesting market is segmented as follows;

Rainwater Harvesting Market, by Harvesting Method

Above Ground

Ground Surface



Storage Tank

Below Ground

Rainwater Harvesting Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

