RAINBOWCO's Port Container Equipment Brand Undergoes Strategic Upgrade to Strengthen Global Competitiveness in High-End Manufacturing

NANTONG, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINBOWCO (SZ002483), a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, announced that effective September 1, 2025, port container equipment manufactured at its Taicang, China base will transition from the GENMA-KALMAR joint brand to the unified group brand "GENMA". This strategic move aims to enhance GENMA's global brand influence and marks a new phase in RAINBOWCO's global expansion in high-end equipment manufacturing.

Following the upgrade, RAINBOWCO's product brand portfolio will focus on two core brands: "GENMA" and "KOCH". Founded in 2003, RAINBOWCO operates five manufacturing bases worldwide with over 3,600 employees and reported revenue exceeding $1 billion in 2024. Its port container equipment is manufactured by Jiangsu Rainbow Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd. (RIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAINBOWCO, based in Taicang, China.

Since initiating a strategic partnership with global equipment giant Cargotec in 2004, RAINBOWCO has steadily advanced in the port equipment sector:

: Established a joint venture with Cargotec in Taicang, undertaking design, manufacturing, and global services for Kalmar heavy port cranes under a dual-brand strategy: KALMAR and GENMA. 2020 : The joint venture completed strategic restructuring and was renamed RIC , optimizing operations and deepening localization.

: RIC acquired global intellectual property rights for Kalmar heavy port cranes and launched the GENMA-KALMAR co-brand to combine technological strengths and expand into global high-end markets. 2025: The brand strategy is upgraded, establishing GENMA as the core brand for container port machinery and opening a new chapter in global high-end equipment manufacturing.

Mr. Martin Wu, CEO of RAINBOWCO, stated: "RAINBOWCO remains committed to the high-end equipment sector. This rebranding is a major milestone in our global strategy. We will continue to expand our global manufacturing footprint and deepen localized service networks to deliver efficient, intelligent solutions for customers worldwide."

Global partners are cordially invited to experience GENMA's latest technological innovations at:

TOC Africa 2025 : September 17–18, Morocco (Booth: GENMA SOLUTIONS_B10)

: September 17–18, (Booth: GENMA SOLUTIONS_B10) TOC Americas 2025 : October 21–23, Panama (Booth: GENMA SOLUTIONS_E6)

: October 21–23, (Booth: GENMA SOLUTIONS_E6) TOC Asia 2025: November 25–26, Singapore (Booth: GENMA SOLUTIONS_C10)

Learn more: https://www.genmasolutions.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761586/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761590/RAINBOWCO_Logo.jpg