Railway Signaling System Market to Reach $21.7 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.5%: Allied Market Research

Increase in government spending on railway projects, surge in demand for safety and compliance in rail transit, increase in demand for passenger & freight capacity, and adoption of autonomous trains drive the growth of the global railway signaling system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Railway Signaling System Market by Offering (Solution, Services), by Technology (Positive Train Control System, Communication-based Train Control System, European Train Control System, Others), by End Use (Mainline, Urban, Freight): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global railway signaling system generated $12.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9150

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Increase in government spending on railway projects, surge in demand for safety and compliance in rail transit, increase in demand for passenger & freight capacity, adoption of autonomous trains, and technological advancements in signaling systems drive the growth of the global railway signaling system market. However, lack of skilled staff in developing countries and lack of technology infrastructure in developing countries hinder the growth of the market On the other hand, development of train signaling systems that offer enhanced service to mass transit passengers in terms of safety, comfort, reliability and dependability create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global railway signaling system market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of all sorts of public transportation facilities, including those of trains and buses, which negatively impacted the growth of the market. This resulted in the decreased demand for railway signaling system during the forecast period.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The global railway signaling system market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, due to rise in investments in railway sector to install digital signaling systems on rail routes across several countries.

For instance, in 2020, in UK, government announced investment of $477.7 million to fund the UK's first digital signaling system on a long-distance rail route.

The solution segment to lead the trail

Based on offering, the solution segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global railway signaling system market. This is because rail signaling solutions are used to direct traffic and prevent collisions between trains. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly due to the importance of installation services, maintenance services, data monitoring services, design, and other services in rail signaling systems.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9150

The European train control system to dominate the segment

Based on technology, the European train control systems segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global railway signaling system market. European train control system accounted for a major share of the market. ETCS (European Train Control System) is the core signaling and train control component of ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System). It continuously calculates a safe maximum speed for each and every train, with cab signaling for drivers and on-board systems that take control, if permissible speed is exceeded. The communication-based train control system segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. By using communication-based train control systems, exact location of trains is known more accurately as compared to traditional signaling systems. This factor drives the segment.

The mainline segment to lead the trail

Based on end use, the mainline segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global railway signaling system market. Surge in population, traffic congestion, increase in environmental concerns, and rise in government investments to improve rail infrastructure drive growth of the market. Moreover, increase in passenger preference for rail vehicles such as local trains, passenger rails, and others for travel, owing to economical, reliable, and faster transportation options further increase demand for mainline. The urban segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly because rails require highly sensitive sensors and advanced signaling systems to operate within cities.

Europe region to hold the lion's share

Based on region, Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global railway signaling system market and is likely to maintain the dominance by 2031. The European Union (EU) has the largest electrified rail length in the world, and is considered one of the safest railway networks in the world, with around 218,000 km of active rail network. EU commission is committed to make its rail network more convenient for passengers by introducing various laws, along with collaborating with private industry players to advance current networks. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan are largely focused on developing metros and monorails for intra-city travel to reduce travelling time and regulate pollution in the region.

Procure The Research Report - http://bit.ly/3EtFReX

Prominent Players of the Market:

Alstom SA

Cisco Systems Inc

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

IBM CORPORATION

Nokia Corporation

Angelo Holding SRL

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Belden Inc.

Similar Reports We Have on Railway Industry:

Railway System Market Size To Reach $37.36 Billion, at 5.4% CAGR During 2022-2026

Smart Railway Market Size To Reach $38,469.7 Million, at 12.8% CAGR During 2022-2027

Railway Telematics Market Size To Reach $12.43 billion, at 9.5% CAGR During 2022-2030

Train Control Management System Market Size To Reach $5.09 Billion, at 8.7% CAGR 2022-2027

Urban Rail Transit Market Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation

Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research