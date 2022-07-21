Rail Asset Management Market size worth $ 15.66 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing government investments in rail infrastructure and digitalization projects around the world are expected to fuel demand for rail asset management over the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Rail Asset Management Market" By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Application (Infrastructure and Rolling Stock), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Rail Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Rail Asset Management Market Overview

For an efficient rail operation, rail assets must be adequately scheduled, monitored, and maintained. Management programs diminish asset productivity due to downtime. Due to the low success rate of manual diagnostics, this downtime is extended even further. To boost efficiency and reduce time consumption, rail authorities are focusing heavily on condition-based and predictive maintenance systems. These technologies help with timely asset monitoring and efficient asset scheduling, which helps to reduce downtime. This also helps to enhance the maintenance cycle of rail assets. On the other side, rail asset data can be used to maximize rail asset use. It also provides for scheduled asset maintenance, as well as resource intensities and costs.

Demand for cloud-based services, analytics, and internet technologies is increasing as a result of their effective IT management and secure security environment. Without a question, rail transportation's best chance to accept the changing structure of data and maximize its usage is through the big data cloud method. It has the ability to transform all rail management organizations, allowing them to better both rail infrastructure and operations. The level of complexity in big data applications is projected to rise as a result of growing data, evolving technology, and a growing need to enhance cost-efficiency. These factors are likely to influence the development of new analytics platforms and data storage systems. Hence, increased demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be a major opportunity in the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Siemens, Alstom, Hitachi, Wabtec, IBM, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Huawei, and Accenture.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rail Asset Management Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography.

Rail Asset Management Market, By Component

Solutions



Services

Rail Asset Management Market, By Deployment Type

On-Premise



Cloud-Based

Rail Asset Management Market, By Application

Infrastructure



Rolling Stock

Rail Asset Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

