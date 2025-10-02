Ragıp Balcıoğlu Appointed as Beko's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Ragıp Balcıoğlu, who previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Beko in the Europe region and the CEO of Beko Europe, has been appointed as Beko's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a global leader in home appliances, announced a new senior level appointment. Ragıp Balcıoğlu, who has been serving as Chief Commercial Officer of Beko in the Europe region for over 2 years and the CEO of Beko Europe for over 1 year has been appointed as Beko's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Akın Garzanlı, who had been serving as Beko's Chief Marketing Officer for over 3 years, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Beko in the Europe region and CEO of Beko Europe.

Ragip Balcioğlu, Beko Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

He earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Istanbul Technical University in 1989 and an Executive Master's in Business Administration from Koç University in 1996. In 2019, he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Balcıoğlu began his career in 1990 as Marketing Manager before joining Beko in 1992. After early roles in planning and purchasing, he moved to the UK in 1996 as Trading Manager of Beko UK. Over the following years, he advanced through a series of senior leadership roles — including Product Marketing Director, Product Management and Supply Director, and Sales Director — before serving as Country Manager for the UK and Ireland and Managing Director of Beko Plc (2011–2015).

In 2015, he returned to headquarters as Chief Commercial Officer for Global Sales. After successful expansion of Beko's international business, he oversaw the restructuring of global operations and became Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas (2018–2023). Ahead of the creation of Beko Europe, a merger between Beko and Whirlpool Corporation, he was appointed Chief Commercial Officer for Europe in 2023 and later CEO of Beko Europe, where he successfully led the launch and integration of the new entity.

Ragıp Balcıoğlu, with his long-standing experience in marketing, commerce, and international sales, assumed his new role on October 1, 2025. He will be responsible for Beko's global strategy, marketing processes and managing the company's 22 global brands, complete product portfolio and marketing teams across 57 countries. In his new role, he will strengthen Beko's global marketing impact and accelerate its vision of becoming the world's number one home appliances company through consumer-centric, data-driven, and innovative strategies.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions—including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

