Ragnarok Zero: Global Launches First Open Beta Test for the First Global Ragnarok PC Server

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAVITY GAME UNITE SDN. BHD. is pleased to announce that the first Open Beta Test (OBT) for Ragnarok Zero: Global will officially begin on May 20, 2026.

Ragnarok Zero: Global is the first Global PC service for the Ragnarok franchise, bringing players across Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania into a unified global service environment where adventurers can experience the nostalgic world of Midgard together for the very first time.

Ragnarok Zero: Global OBT Open Ragnarok Zero: Global Logo

Officially licensed by Gravity Co., Ltd., Ragnarok Zero: Global builds upon the original Ragnarok Online experience with carefully developed improvements that modernize gameplay while preserving the spirit of the classic MMORPG.

The game adopts a subscription-based service model aimed at minimizing pay-to-win elements and reducing excessive monetization pressure, allowing players to enjoy a fairer and more immersive MMORPG experience. The upcoming OBT will be available free of charge for all players.

The OBT marks the first opportunity for all players worldwide to experience the world of Midgard in Ragnarok Zero: Global ahead of the official launch.

"Ragnarok Zero: Global represents our effort to offer a new take on the original Ragnarok experience while improving it for today's players," said Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Unite.

OBT Schedule

The OBT will run from 01:00 AM, May 20th, 2026 (UTC+0) until 23:59 PM, May 27th, 2026 (UTC+0).

OBT Target Regions

The OBT will target players across Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania.

OBT Platforms & Participation Method

The OBT is available exclusively on the PC platform.

Players must create a GNJOY account through the official website

The game client download will become available through the official OBT website starting from May 18th, 2026

Players can download the OBT client through the official OBT site: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/obt

Experience the Core Features of Ragnarok Zero

Ragnarok Zero: Global introduces several gameplay improvements and exclusive systems designed specifically for ROZ while preserving the nostalgic atmosphere of the original Ragnarok Online.

Key features available during OBT include:

Reworked UI/UX based on the original RO1 interface for easier navigation and control

Expanded camera and field of view for improved gameplay visibility

Auto-combat support for smoother progression

Simplified regional travel routes, reducing unnecessary movement complexity

Various Jobs & Classes available to play

Unlike many modern MMORPG adaptations, Ragnarok Zero: Global focuses on delivering the closest experience to the original Ragnarok Online while enhancing convenience and gameplay flow for modern players.

OBT Commemorative Events

To celebrate the launch of OBT, multiple in-game and community events will be available throughout the testing period, allowing players to earn exclusive rewards and commemorative prizes.

Players can participate in the following events:

Daily Attendance Event

Level Achievement Event

Bug Report Event

OBT Screenshot Event

OBT Survey Event

OBT Exclusive Title Event

OBT Thank You Event

Subscription Event

In addition, more upcoming community activities and engagement campaigns are planned to further connect the global Ragnarok community. Additional details will be revealed through the official channels at a later date.

Stay Connected

Players can follow the official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates.

Join OBT: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/obt

Pre-Register: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/event/prereservation?media=pr2

Discord: https://discord.gg/bFg77WjcHT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RagnarokZeroGlobal

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokzeroglobal

About Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.

Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. (GGU) is a global publishing and service subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., headquartered in Malaysia. The company focuses on delivering Ragnarok titles and operating global game services for players worldwide through publishing, operations, and community engagement.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a global game company headquartered in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its portfolio with online and mobile games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982004/ROZ_Global_BI.jpg

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