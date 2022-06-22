Radware Named the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for DDOS Mitigation by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of 17 of the leading DDoS mitigation vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received the highest combined ratings across the report parameters, making it the leading vendor overall.

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware, a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, as the 2022 leader in the global analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM DDoS mitigation market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ for DDoS Mitigation includes a detailed analysis of global DDoS market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of 17 leading technology vendors. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"We are pleased to be recognized for the second year in a row as the leader in DDoS mitigation," said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer at Radware. "DDoS protection is an area of continued focus and innovation for Radware. To defend organizations against today's evolving threats, our enterprise-grade solution features advanced behavioral-based algorithms to protect against zero-day attacks; unique SSL attack mitigation; a robust, global cloud DDoS network; and new network analytics for deeper visibility into traffic behaviors."

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions', Radware helps organizations detect and mitigate known and zero-day DoS/DDoS attacks in real-time with its on-prem Radware DefensePro® and its Cloud DDoS Protection Service. Radware offers multi-faceted DDoS protection for any environment, including on-prem data centres and private and public clouds; integration with web application firewall, bot and API protection solutions; and managed services supported by its Emergency Response Team of security experts.

"Supported by comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, roadmap and vision, as well as a scalable, flexible solution, Radware is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across a variety of industry verticals. The company has received top ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the leader in our 2022 SPARK Matrix: DDoS Mitigation report," said Sachin Birajdar, an analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Organizations are facing a growing number of increasingly sophisticated DDoS threats that are being driven by a variety of market factors, including the accelerated pace of digital transformation, the COVID-19 situation, company app rollouts, and stricter compliance norms following the war between Ukraine and Russia. These factors are expanding and exposing attack surfaces to greater risk of DDoS attacks, including the volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks across multiple channels, such as websites, networks, DNS servers, and individual IP addresses. With cybercriminals stepping up efforts to breach corporate data and compromise users' access and credentials, organizations are looking for a solution that can detect, analyze, and mitigate DDoS attacks in real-time.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines DDoS mitigation as a set of tools and techniques that secure websites, applications, networks, servers, and IP addresses by deflecting various types of DDoS attacks, including the volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Radware, visit here.

Download a copy of the 2022 SPARK Matrix: DDoS Mitigation report.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software-defined data centres. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

