Radware is Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Bot Management by QKS Group

The QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Bot Management vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive technology for Bot Management, has received the strongest ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Bot Management, 2024, for the third consecutive year.

Riya Tomar, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Radware Bot Manager employs AI-powered machine learning algorithms and behavioral analysis to accurately differentiate between legitimate user interactions and bot traffic as well as block malicious bot activities, such as account takeover, data scraping, and payment fraud. Radware Bot Manager also includes comprehensive reporting and analytics to monitor bot activity as well as adaptive threat detection mechanisms that evolve to counter emerging bot tactics. These features enable businesses to maintain the integrity of their online services and enhance their overall cybersecurity posture."

Radware Bot Manager is part of the company's Cloud Application Protection Service, an integrated platform for web application firewall, API protection, bot management, client-side protection, and web DDoS protection. Powered by and infused with the AI-based intelligence and GenAI capabilities of Radware EPIC-AI, the integrated platform provides precise, hands-free, and real-time protection.

"Driven by AI, today's new generation of bad bots are more sophisticated, persistent, and aggressive than ever before," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief marketing officer. "To rise to this new bot challenge, our fight AI with AI approach to protection preemptively and automatically blocks malicious sources while delivering a wide range of granular and accurate mitigation options. We are proud to be recognized as the leader in bot management for the third consecutive year while helping our customers protect their brands and reduce their costs."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Bot Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. In addition, the study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

About Radware

Radware® is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group formerly known as Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

