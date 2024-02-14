Radware is Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Web Application Firewall by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Web Application Firewall vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive Web Application Firewall technology, has received the highest rating across the parameter of technology excellence.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall (WAF), 2023. This marks the third consecutive year Radware has been named a WAF leader.

Shrikant Jarad, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Radware offers a comprehensive WAF solution that includes protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and zero-day attacks. In addition, it provides bot management, API protection, Layer 7 DDoS protection, and client-side protection. Radware's WAF solution is unique due to its Radware SecurePath® API-based out-of-path deployment model, positive security model, advanced device fingerprinting, cross-correlated source blocking, and built-in API security mechanisms. With overall strong performance across the parameter of customer impact and the highest rating for technology excellence, Radware has been positioned as a 2023 technology leader in the global WAF market."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading WAF providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. In addition, the study includes strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiators, and market positions.

"Being recognized for the third consecutive year as a WAF industry leader underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief marketing officer. "We continue to raise the bar in application security, helping our customers combat the most sophisticated threats, and reduce the risk of data breach and financial loss.

