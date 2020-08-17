Radware Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Diverse Portfolio of WAF and Anti-DDoS Solutions for the Indian Market

"This year marks the third in a row that Frost & Sullivan has honored Radware for its contributions to the Indian WAF and DDoS mitigation market," said Nikhil Taneja, Managing Director – India, SAARC & Middle East. "This tremendous achievement comes from the continued faith of our customers in Radware's excellence in innovation, technology, and people."

As a cybersecurity leader, Radware has earned customer confidence for its WAF, Bot Management, and DDoS mitigation product lines. Radware's cloud-based or on-premise WAF provides enterprise-grade, uniform protection for any asset, anywhere, with centralized security policies, management, and reporting. The company's Cloud WAF, Bot Manager, Cloud Workload Protection, and Kubernetes WAF solutions offer extensive security capabilities based on behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning algorithms. These enable full protection of every asset and assist organizations as they go through the process of cloud migration. Radware's Bot Manager provides bot management and protection from sophisticated 4th-generation bots across web, mobile, and application programming interfaces (APIs). Additionally, Radware's DefensePro® DDoS mitigation solution is a real-time mitigation device that protects organizations against emerging network and application threats.

"Frost & Sullivan considers Radware's fully integrated DDoS protection and web application firewalls to be the superior choice for enterprise-grade network security in India," said Rajarshi Dhar, senior industry analyst, ICT. "The company integrates on-premise detection and DDoS mitigation solutions with cloud-based scrubbing services to provide end-to-end protection against multi-vector network and application attacks while reducing the total cost of ownership. Its WAF solutions offer the advanced analytics and security features that enterprises need to fine-tune their security policies and deploy applications at the speed of business."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

