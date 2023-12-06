Radome Market worth $5.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radome Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A radome, short for radar dome, is a protective housing that shields radar systems or antennas from environmental elements while allowing the transmission and reception of electromagnetic signals with minimal signal loss. Radomes are the critical element in the installation of high-speed end-to-end connectivity solutions for all aircraft platforms.

Constructed using fiber-reinforced composites, radomes serve as protective enclosures for sensitive antenna systems, shielding them from environmental factors. These radomes are designed to withstand high aerodynamic loads while providing optimal permeability for the necessary radio frequencies. Growth in the radome market is influenced by factors such as advancements in radar technology, expansion of telecommunication networks, military modernization efforts, and the increasing use of unmanned systems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157460281

Browse in-depth TOC on "Radome Market"

180 – Tables

70 – Figures

280 – Pages

Radome Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, by platform by application, by frequency, and by region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Radome Damage and maintenance Key Market Opportunities New composites developed to improve radome properties Key Market Drivers The Increasing Adoption of Radars in Autonomous Vehicles

Based on the offering, the solid laminate segment by offering is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the offering, the solid laminate from radome body structure segment is estimated to lead the radome market from 2023 to 2028. The solid laminate radome market is witnessing significant growth and development, driven by various factors durability and weather resistance, versatility in frequency bands, enhanced structural integrity, reduced signal attenuation, application in military and defense, advancements in material technology, and telecommunication infrastructure expansion. Solid laminate radomes offer low signal attenuation, ensuring that the electromagnetic signals passing through the radome experience minimal loss. This characteristic is crucial for maintaining the integrity and quality of communication and radar signals. Advancements in material technology further contribute to the market's expansion.

Based on the application, communication antenna segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2023.

The communication antenna segment in radome market is projected to have the highest market share in 2023. The demand for advanced communication systems is increasing in both the aerospace and defense industries, driven by the need for faster data rates, wider bandwidths, and improved network coverage. Radomes are essential components of these systems, as they protect antennas from environmental damage and ensure their optimal performance. The increasing demand for higher data transfer rates and improved communication performance is driving the need for advanced communication antennas. Radomes provide protection to these antennas, allowing them to function optimally in various weather conditions. Radomes are utilized in weather radar systems for communication purposes.

The accurate monitoring of weather conditions relies on reliable communication, and radomes protect communication antennas in weather radar systems. The communication antenna radome market is driven by the expansion of telecommunication networks, the demand for higher communication performance, advancements in antenna technologies, and the increasing adoption of unmanned systems. As communication systems continue to evolve, the role of radomes in ensuring their reliability and efficiency becomes even more crucial.

Based on the platform, the ground segment is estimated to have the highest market share during in 2023.

Governments globally are investing in critical infrastructure protection, including the safeguarding of radar systems. Ground radomes play a crucial role in protecting critical infrastructure, aligning with government initiatives focused on national security. Their durable construction and ability to withstand harsh conditions make them essential for military surveillance and defense operations. The growing emphasis on security and surveillance, both in public and private sectors, leads to increased demand for ground radomes. These enclosures protect surveillance and security radar systems from environmental factors, vandalism, and tampering. The increasing deployment of ground-based radar systems for applications such as air traffic control, weather monitoring, and surveillance is a major driver for the ground radome market. These radomes protect radar antennas from environmental elements, ensuring continuous and reliable operation.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=157460281

Based on the frequency, X-Band segment is estimated to have the highest market share during 2023.

The X-band radome market is estimated to occupy 634.2 USD Million in 2023. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for X-band radar systems in the aerospace and defense industries. An X-band radome is a protective enclosure specifically designed for X-band radar antennas. X-band radar operates in the frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz, offering high resolution and sensitivity, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Radames shield these sensitive antennas from harsh environmental conditions, such as wind, rain, hail, and extreme temperatures, ensuring their optimal performance and longevity. The combination of X-band radomes and radars provides a powerful and versatile system for critical tasks such as air traffic control, weather monitoring, defense, and surveillance.

Based on regions, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to have the highest market share during 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest market share in the Radome Market in 2023. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid expansion of the aviation industry, increasing defense budgets, and economic development in countries like China and India. Rising passenger traffic, coupled with the need to modernize aircraft fleets and enhance defense capabilities, will drive substantial investments in radar and adome systems across the Asia-Pacific region, thereby propelling its market leadership and market share.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the Radome Market include General Dynamics Mission Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saint Gobain (UK) and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). These industry leaders, headquartered in various countries, drive innovation and excellence in radome technologies globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=157460281

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Airborne Radars Market by Component, Platform, Application (Defense and Security, Commercial and Civil), Waveform, Technology, Waveform, Range, Dimension( 2D, 3D, 4D), Installation Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Products and Services), Platform (Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Maritime), Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency and Region - Forecast to 2028

Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America),

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/radome-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/radome.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg