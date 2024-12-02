RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 UK'S AND TOP 200 AMERICA'S MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2024

Radius Global Infrastructure Ranked Among 100 UK and 200 American Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.radiusglobal.com Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has been ranked on Newsweek Magazine's annual UK's and America's Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Now in its fourth year, the UK's Top 100 and America's Top 200 lists reflect companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love.

The UK's Top 100 list results were determined after surveying more than 1 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 35 to more than 5,000. The America's Top 200 list results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The lists recognize companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Verne Vetrulli, SVP of Global HR, states, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the 'Greatest Workplace' list, which is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and supportive environment for all employees. This recognition reflects our dedication to employee well-being, professional development, and creating a culture that empowers people to thrive.

The key to our success has been our focus on employee engagement, with an engagement score of over 90%, and our robust development programs, where more than 80% of employees have participated in leadership and skill-building initiatives. Additionally, our retention rate of 85% showcases our employees' satisfaction and loyalty, underscoring the fact that our people are our greatest asset. We will continue to build on this foundation, ensuring our workplace remains a place where everyone feels valued and can grow."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper, states, "As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all."

For the full list of the 2024 UK's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/uks-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

For the full list of the 2024 America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-2024.

About Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Radius is a leading acquirer of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets. With over 11,000 lease streams spanning 23 countries, it is one of the largest international real property acquirers globally. Radius is a portfolio company of EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. More information about Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is available at https://www.radiusglobal.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

Media Inquiries:

Marlyn García

Vice President, Marketing

Email: media@radiusglobal.com

Phone: (619) 359-3925

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567082/Radius_Global_Infrastructure_Logo.jpg