Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market to Experience Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of 9.34% Reaching USD 5.69 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

- The market for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices is witnessing huge growth due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in product development and design improvement.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market.

Key Radiofrequency Ablation Devices companies proactively working to develop novel devices include names such as BIOTRONIK Schweiz AG, Medtronic, Abbott, Olympus., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics., CONMED Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., STARmed Co., Ltd., HOLOGIC, INC, Baylis Medical Company, Inc, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.(Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Bramsys, RF Medical Co., Ltd, OSYPKA AG, Avanos Medical, Inc., and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2026.

In October 2021, Venclose Inc received the 510k FDA clearance for their Maven endovenous radiofrequency ablation (RFA) catheter for minimally invasive treatment of incompetent perforator veins (IPVs).

On January 28, 2021, Medtronic announced the FDA approved its temperature-controlled, irrigated radiofrequency ablation system with diamonds - DiamondTemp Ablation Catheters - P200028, for the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation that is unresponsive to drug therapy.

In August 2020, Biosense Webster, a Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies subsidiary, received European CE mark approval for their QDOT MICRO radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheter.

In February 2020, Avanos Medical, Inc. received FDA approval for marketing of its new, 80-Watt COOLIEF Radiofrequency (RF) system for neurological lesion procedures.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Overview

Radiofrequency Ablation procedures are a type of medical devices that are considered appropriate for minimally invasive procedures of patients with cardiac diseases (such as atrial fibrillation (AF), atrial flutter, cardiac arrhythmias), cancer and pain management. They provide an option of treating diseases such as arrhythmia and various cancers with the use of thermal energy under controlled temperatures. Few of the Radiofrequency Ablation side effects include discomfort, swelling, and bruising at the site of the treatment, but this generally goes away after a few days

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Insight

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the significant market share in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market. This domination is attributed to various aspects such as lower back pain, neck pain, and arthritis among the rising population of elderly as well as high awareness among people regarding disease management and the new product launches in the region. Furthermore, a well-established patient care system along with knowledge regarding medical devices among patients and caregivers specifically for different types of radiofrequency ablation devices is further expected to propel the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market growth.

In addition to that, the presence of key players in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide immense growth opportunities for the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market. For instance, in February 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation received the product approval from the Canadian medical device regulatory authority, Health Canada for their IntellaNav StablePoint Ablation Catheter which is indicated to be used in conjunction with a radio frequency (RF) generator for carrying out cardiac ablation.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Dynamics

There is a rise in demand for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices observed in recent years due to many factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in product development and design improvement as well as the entrance of key market players in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market. Moreover, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices are a popular method that is employed for atrial fibrillation treatment so the rise in atrial fibrillation cases globally, it will aid the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market growth. Also, the rising prevalence of cancers of different etiologies, and comparatively lower Radiofrequency Ablation cost is expected to contribute to the growing demand for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, eventually taking the radiofrequency ablation devices market forward during the forecast period.

The Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market witnessed a period of temporary setback due to the imposing of the lockdown restrictions as necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 spread. One of the major steps during this was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits which reduced the demand for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices in the market as various Radiofrequency Ablation procedures were deemed non-essential during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting the market growth for a short time.

Scope of the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Radiofrequency Generators, Radiofrequency Catheters, Rf Electrodes, And Others)

- Radiofrequency Generators, Radiofrequency Catheters, Rf Electrodes, And Others) Market Segmentation By Application -Cardiology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Management, And Others

-Cardiology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Management, And Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Key Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Companies - BIOTRONIK Schweiz AG, Medtronic, Abbott, Olympus., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics., CONMED Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., STARmed Co., Ltd., HOLOGIC, INC, Baylis Medical Company, Inc, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.(Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Bramsys, RF Medical Co., Ltd, OSYPKA AG, Avanos Medical, Inc., and others.

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.34% during the forecast period and will reach USD 5.69 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market 7 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Layout 8 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

