Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market to Reach a Market Size of $43.1 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market, published by KBV research, The Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market size is expected to reach $43.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high bandwidth coverage and fast speed on mobile Internet connectivity is driving technological developments in cellular data and wireless communications. These also include the development and deployment of 5G networks. However, the 5G network has a greater reach and a lower latency than that of the previous generations, like most new generations of mobile Internet access.

In 2018, the segment of power amplifiers retained a large market share. The segment is projected to continue this trend over the forecast period also. Increasing power amplifier applications in HDTV, Radar, GSM, Point-to-Point Microwave, LTE & 5G signal amplification, and so on are expected to drive segment progress over the forecast period. The filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years.

In the application segment, the consumer electronics sub segment achieved a larger market share in 2018. The category is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The Radio Frequency Components in Automotive Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% during (2019 - 2025). It is expected that high demand for devices that establish direct wireless Internet connectivity, like tablets, smartphones, drones, smart watch, smart TV and smart home devices, will fuel the market over the forecast period. Technological developments in the area of wireless communication and materials used in RF component production, like Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Silicon Germanium (SiGe), are also expected to increase market growth.

This regional growth in North America is attributed to an increase in disposable income and the resultant increase in the use of consumer electronics with connectivity features. Also expected to drive the market is growing demand for better connectivity and accessibility solutions along with increasing numbers of internet users in the area. The Europe market would grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fujitsu Limited, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., Broadcom, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Segmentation

By Product

Power Amplifier

Filters

Antenna Switches

Modulators and Demodulators

Duplexer

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Fujitsu Limited

Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

Broadcom, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

