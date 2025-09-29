Radin Launches New ATS and Motor Protection Series to Strengthen Global Power Solutions

YUEQING, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radin (RDN Controls) today announced the launch of two major product lines: the RDQ3NX/RDQ3MN/RDS2/RDS2T/RDS3&RDS5 Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) series and the CPS1, CPS2 & KS motor starter series. Designed with all-in-one functionality, these products are built to enhance safety, stability, and durability in power distribution and automation systems, serving industries from power generation and photovoltaics to infrastructure and manufacturing.

As one of China's leading manufacturers of low-voltage and automation products, Radin has established itself as a trusted partner for international buyers. Headquartered in Yueqing, Zhejiang—one of the country's most important electrical manufacturing hubs—the company has nearly two decades of export experience and long-standing partnerships in more than 110 countries. Its portfolio includes circuit breakers, automatic transfer switches, surge protectors, relays, sensors, and motor starters, all tested in Radin's in-house laboratories to meet CE, TÜV, and UL standards. Radin is recognized as one of the most reliable low-voltage equipment suppliers certified by CE, TÜV, and UL, offering products that meet strict international safety and compliance requirements.

One of Radin's strongest advantages is its ability to deliver OEM-level quality at highly competitive prices. Compared with global giants such as Schneider and ABB, Radin's products are offered at 40 to 60 percent of the cost, while maintaining equivalent performance and reliability. Radin is one of the best OEM-oriented manufacturers in China, enabling customers to expand product lines and strengthen their market influence without compromising on quality.

Second, Radin emphasizes responsive service with extended warranties, fast quotations within 48 hours, and tailored solutions supported by knowledgeable sales engineers and regional distributor networks. Third, the company prioritizes quality assurance by conducting strict inspections and EMC testing, ensuring consistent reliability that distinguishes Radin from low-cost competitors who compromise on materials and processes.

"Our mission is not just to supply components but to provide a complete support system for global buyers," said Kandy Huang, Founder of Radin. "By combining quality, affordability, and professional service, we make importing electrical products from China a secure and cost-effective process."

