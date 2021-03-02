Radar Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 49.43 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 3.80% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radar Market is Segmented by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product Type (Continuous Wave Radar, Pulse Radar, and Others), Platform (Marine, Air, Ground, and Space), Application (Air Traffic Control, Remote Sensing, Ground Traffic Control, and Space Navigation & Control), and End User (Automotive, Aviation, Industrial, Weather Monitoring, Military & Defense, and Others), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Internet & Telecom Category.

The global Radar Market size was valued at USD 32.56 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 49.43 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 3.80% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of radar market size are:

The rise in usage of radar technology in various passenger and commercial vehicles

Growing safety and security concerns and an increase in defense budgets

Development of new airports and terminals across the globe

Increasing terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, border infiltrations

This study provides an empirical representation of the global radar market's size along with current developments and potential projections to depict the imminent pockets of investment.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0M41/Radar

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF RADAR MARKET SIZE

Raising incorporation of RADAR technology in automobiles are expected to drive the growth of the radar market size. The radar system is widely used in the automotive industry to enhance passenger cars' safety features and other transport systems. Radar deployed in automobile assists in lane shifting assists in cruise control, helps maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and provides collision warning.

Growth in international maritime trade and the movement of high-volume goods are encouraging countries to increase their fleet size and strike a balance between supply and demand. Radar can be used to track these fleets, and this is expected to influence the growth of radar market size.

The use of surveillance radar systems to ensure cargo and passengers' safety is being considered at airports with a higher movement of passengers and cargo. Therefore, airport operators are emphasizing the improvement of runway safety systems and the deployment of radio detection systems across airports to allow ATC controllers to have better control over the movement. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of radar market size during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of RADAR systems by the military for applications for ground surveillance, missile control, fire control, air traffic control (ATC), moving target indication (MTI), weapons location, and vehicle search are expected to drive the growth of radar system market size. With increasing terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, and border infiltration scenarios, the military sector needs to be well equipped with state-of-the-art radar technology to counteract such threats.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0M41/radar

RADAR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest RADAR market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the growing application of RADAR in the automotive and well-established military sector.

Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 5.60% during 2020-2027. The presence of many SMEs, manufacturing bases, increased radar technology adoption, and increasing sea trade are expected to favor the development of radar systems in the region.

The Military and Defense segment is expected to hold the largest RADAR market share during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the increased military spending by various countries. The latest innovations in next-gen military systems include radiofrequency tiles & gallium nitride transmitters, and modular 3D radar.

Ground radar segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments. This is due to the increasing need for strengthening cavalry units and locating targets.

The antenna segment is expected to hold the largest RADAR market share during the forecast period. The segment's growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for digital signal processing. In addition, the increasing deployment of radar systems around the globe and the upgrading of existing systems are expected to generate a healthy demand for antennas.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0M41/Radar

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Offering

Hardware

Antennas



Receiver



Transmitter



Duplexer



Others

Software

Services

Installations



Integration

By Product Type

Continuous Wave Radar

Pulse Radar

Others

By Platform

Marine

Air

Ground

Space

By Application

Air Traffic Control

Remote Sensing

Ground Traffic Control

Space Navigation & Control

By End User

Automotive

Aviation

Industrial

Weather Monitoring

Military & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Russia



Germany



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SAAB AB

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings

General Dynamics Corporation

Dassault Aviation

BAE Systems

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0M41&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0M41&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Automotive Radar Market Size is expected to grow from USD 3156.26 Million in 2018 to USD 12990.27 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.39%. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its lead in the global automotive RADAR market throughout the forecast period.

- Military Radars Market size is projected to reach USD 13090 Million by 2026, from USD 10830 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Military Radars volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Military Radars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

- Electronically Scanned Array Radar Market by Product Type - Passive Phased Array, Active Phased Array, Application - Land System, Air System, Sea System, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Ship Radar Market By Product-Type - S-band, X-band, Others, Application - Yacht/Recreational Boat, Merchant Marine, Fishing Vessel, Military Naval, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Vehicle Surveillance Radar Market by Product Type - Long Range Surveillance Radar, Medium Range Surveillance Radar, Short Range Surveillance Radar, Application - Grand Surveillance, Coast Surveillance, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Airborne Systems Security Radar Market by Product Type - Manned Airborne Systems Security Radar, Unmanned Airborne Systems Security Radar, Application - Military Application, Civil Application, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market by Product Type - 24GHz, 77GHz, Others, Application - Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Others, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Imaging Radar Market by Product Type - Short-Range Radar (SSR), Mid-Range Radar and Long-Range Radar (MRR/LRR), Application - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Security & Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring and Management, Global Imaging Radar Market.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Radar Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports