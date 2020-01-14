Rad Power Bikes Adds Versatile Electric Bikes to its European Lineup

New for European markets, the RadMini 4 was built with the traveler and off-road adventurer in mind, thanks to its compact folding frame design, 20-inch by 3.3-inch multi-terrain tires, and front suspension fork. Both the RadMini and the RadRhino Step-Thru will feature 250W geared hub motors.

In addition, the consumer-direct ebike brand will release the latest iteration of the RadRhino 5 in both 750W and 250W variants. The RadRhino, along with the RadRhino Step-Thru and RadMini, feature new upgrades, including standard-issue fenders, halo headlights with improved side visibility, and updated colors and decals.

"We've been really delighted by the response to the 250W ebikes we launched last year, and we're excited to add even more options in that category," said Arno Saladin, Rad Power Bikes' European Business Director. "The RadRhino Step-Thru is an incredibly agile, well-handling bike that will accommodate more riders, while the RadMini is the compact utility-focused ebike that our customers have been asking for."

The RadRhino Step-Thru 1, RadMini 4, and the RadRhino 5 250W will be available for €1,599, while the RadRhino 5 750W will be available for €1,699. Each new model will be available for preorder soon. For more information visit www.radpowerbikes.eu .

About Rad Power ® Bikes

Rad Power ® Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076114/Rad_Power_Bikes_RadRhino_Step_Thru.jpg

Related Links

http://www.radpowerbikes.com



SOURCE Rad Power Bikes