Racing Optics® Introduces Game-Changing Twilight Tearoff to Enhance Visibility in Low-Light Racing Conditions

Revolutionary Single-Layer Film Eliminates Helmet Changes, Enhancing Driver Safety and Performance

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Optics®, the global leader in high-performance tearoff visor film technology, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the Twilight Tearoff. This groundbreaking single-layer tearoff is engineered to elevate driver visibility during late-afternoon and early-evening races, providing superior glare reduction and contrast enhancement.

The Twilight Tearoff redefines race-day performance by allowing drivers to maintain focus and adapt seamlessly to changing light conditions, eliminating the need for disruptive helmet changes. This innovation represents a significant leap forward in racing vision technology, delivering immediate and measurable benefits to professional drivers and teams alike.

"The Twilight Tearoff solves one of racing's most persistent challenges—ensuring optimal visibility as lighting transitions rapidly during twilight races," said Chris Colton, Chief Applications Engineer at Racing Optics. "Our dedication to driver safety and performance drives every innovation, and the Twilight Tearoff is no exception."

Transforming Racing at Twilight

Racing teams are already embracing the Twilight Tearoff as a game-changing solution for twilight and low-light racing conditions. One racing team manager shared their experience:

"In a recent twilight race, the Twilight Tearoff gave our drivers unmatched visual clarity. Transitioning from glaring sunlight to artificial lighting without pausing to change helmets was a decisive advantage that kept us competitive."

By streamlining the driver experience, the Twilight Tearoff enhances safety and helps maintain uninterrupted race momentum—a critical edge in the high-stakes world of motorsports.

Exclusive Debut at PRI Show 2024

The Twilight Tearoff will make its debut at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show, held December 12–14, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. This highly anticipated event marks Racing Optics' 25th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of trailblazing innovations in motorsports safety and performance.

Availability

The Twilight Tearoff is now available for purchase at RacingOptics.com and through authorized dealers. Teams and drivers looking to gain a competitive edge are encouraged to explore this latest advancement.

About Racing Optics

For 25 years, Racing Optics has led the field in racing vision technology, delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety and performance. With a commitment to collaboration and innovation, the company continues to push the boundaries of motorsports protective equipment.

For additional information, please visit RacingOptics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577485/Racing_Optics_Logo.jpg