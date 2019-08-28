RAB and Saba support BankDhofar to deliver a world class learning experience to 1,600 employees

OMAN, UAE, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - RAB, Saba partner for the Middle East, and Saba Software are proud to announce a new client relationship with Oman-based BankDhofar. The bank chose Saba and RAB to deliver a tailored solution that helps them achieve their business objective 'ensuring technology is used to impart world class learning at a cost effective and consistent manner.'

BankDhofar has 1,600 employees spread across over 70 branches in Oman. The recent launch of their learning and development platform, internally named, "Digital Learning", aims to:

Give all employees, regardless of location, a uniform learning experience and make it easy to track their learning progress & promote development

Ensure that all employees can access top quality learning content on-the-go through the delivery of e-learning programmes

Provide simple and efficient administration by automating processes such as registration, attendance tracking, accessing historic records and assessment data

Create a learning repository using a centralised platform to upload and store all the training materials, videos and resources within the system

Dr. Khalid Salim Ali Al Hamadani, Head of Learning & Development at Performance Academy said: 'With the launch of BankDhofar's Digital Learning Platform we aim to provide employees with a world class learning experience. SabaCloud has a plethora of features which enable employees to manage learning on the go. We also aim to launch several e-learning modules through this platform which will provide employees with top quality learning content. Using technology enabled solutions has been a clear strategy for the Bank towards achieving their "Together 2020" journey.'

RAB continues to work alongside the bank in their roll-out process and support in the creation of BankDhofar's vision to move the entire learning and development journey into an intelligent, intuitive and comprehensive talent management platform.

About RAB HR

RAB is a reputed Omani firm in existence since 1996, its Human Capital Division brings clients world class HR products & services. RAB HR has been in the forefront of working with their clients in their journey to digitising their HR and learning processes. Our long presence in the region gives us deep insights on "what would work and how "and this combined with access to best in class products and services offered by partners, presents a unique proposition to our clients, mentions Venkatesh Palakkad Principal Consultant, RAB, Oman and Saba Partner for the Middle East. For more information, visit http://www.rabhr.com/

About Saba

At Saba we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment – one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

About BankDhofar

BankDhofar is considered one of the best banks in the region, with a strong presence in Corporate Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury and Project Finance. The Bank caters to customers' needs and requirements and sets the standard for best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate through innovative products and creative solutions. Through the best international banking practices, provision of outstanding customer experience, commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, BankDhofar places at the top of the list of best banks in the region.

BankDhofar's branch network has reached 71 (61 branches of BankDhofar & 10 Branches of Maisarah- the Islamic Banking services window of BankDhofar), with an extensive ATM network spanning the country. BankDhofar has a reputation of commitment, foresight and solid growth. The Bank has maintained a high level of Omanisation ratio and strives to offer Omani nationals with career and development opportunities.

Contacts: Roy Nour, Customer Success Manager, EMEA, Saba Software GmbH, rnour@saba.com, +49 1622988101; Venkatesh Palakkad , Principal Consultant, RAB, venkat@rabhr.com, +968 99478621, www.rabhr.com

