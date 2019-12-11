R.J. O'Brien Wins 2019 FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year, Taking Category for Fourth Consecutive Year

The awards, designed to recognize the best achievements from across the global cleared derivatives market, are judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "It is truly gratifying to earn this wonderful recognition four years in a row. This has been another monumental year for RJO, including further building on our global presence, launching innovative new products and fortifying our commitment to strategic expansion, following record growth in 2018. Our incredible team, outstanding board and loyal client base continue to help us stand out in our field. Thanks to FOW for the honor."

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, said: "R.J. O'Brien has demonstrated its market leadership this year by continuing to diversify its geographic reach and enhancing its senior management. The Paris office follows the establishment of a Dubai office last year, and the firm has also welcomed top talent in Steve Brodsky and William Harrington. The OTC Agricultural Structured Products Group underlines the broker's ongoing commitment to innovation."

In addition to the four consecutive Non-Bank FCM of the Year awards, RJO's London-based UK affiliate won FOW's prestigious Editor's Choice Award for 2015, based on factors including growth prospects, company achievements and successful collaborations and acquisitions.

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm." At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" – the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings.

