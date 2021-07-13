R.J. O'Brien Elevates Gilhooly to Global COO, Rucci to Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced the promotion of two senior executives. Terry Gilhooly assumes the role of Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) from COO, North America, and Heather Rucci takes on the new position of Chief Human Resources Officer, from Managing Director, Human Resources.

The move follows the promotion late last month of Daniel Staniford to President. Both Gilhooly and Rucci will continue to report to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.

Corcoran said: "I'm delighted to recognize the outstanding contributions of Terry and Heather, who have both demonstrated extraordinary capabilities and sage counsel in their areas of expertise. RJO has been the beneficiary of Terry's skills and extensive experience in the futures industry – including in key roles at major banks – along with his calm, cool and collected approach. Now he will assume responsibility for our entire global operations and technology teams and infrastructure. He will continue to lead our critical and massive project to transform our back-office platform and processes."

"Heather is truly a talented executive who ensures that we achieve our strategic goals from a human resources perspective and successfully navigate the people challenges presented by global expansion, acquisitions and most recently the coronavirus pandemic. She's been a tremendous resource to the organization, integrating and aligning our efforts around the world. Her new position reflects the importance and global nature of the role, as well as the prioritization of efforts to promote continued learning and development at all levels of the company. Our culture is a vital part of who we are as a firm, and Heather ensures that our strategic priorities, goals and people programs remain true to that culture."

Gilhooly and Rucci have been co-heads of the firm's Coronavirus Response Task Force, working in tandem since early 2020 to facilitate the successful mobilization of all aspects of the firm's business and work-from-home capabilities.

Gilhooly

With three decades of futures industry experience, including the launch of his career at RJO, Gilhooly assumes the Global COO role after his promotion in May 2019 to COO, North America, overseeing the region's Operations groups, along with RJO's Client Service, Market Insights and Facilities teams. Before that, he served since 2016 as Senior Director in the Commercial Agricultural division, running its Operations functions, including the support of Asian activities.

Prior to his return to RJO, Gilhooly in 2014 began leading operations for listed derivatives in the Americas for the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). Previously, he helped launch the futures commission merchant at State Street. In 2000, he joined Merrill Lynch to run the futures division's U.S. Client Services, taking on additional responsibilities until 2011, when he left as Director and Head of Global Client Services and Global Documentation. Gilhooly's career began at RJO in 1991 as a trading floor runner, and he remained at the firm for nine years, ultimately managing RJO's agricultural trading desks on the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Trade. Gilhooly earned a Bachelor of Science degree and MBA from Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Rucci

A 22-year human resources (HR) veteran, Rucci joined RJO in April 2019 after serving since 2016 as Senior Managing Director, Human Resources Business Partner at Nuveen. She joined Nuveen in 2008 as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources and served in several roles of increasing responsibility during her tenure there. Among her responsibilities were leading the firm's recruitment efforts.

Rucci spent the first 10 years of her career in HR and human capital consulting at Mercer Human Resources Consulting and later at Capital H Group. She graduated with distinction from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management/Engineering, with a minor in Organizational Behavior/Human Resource Management.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past five years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

