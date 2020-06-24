R&D in Biopolymers Market Attracts Attention of Low-Carbon Economies; Asia Pacific Market Landscape Reveals Rapidly Rising Revenues: TMR

- Europe Held Major Share in in Biopolymers Market on Back of Regulatory Impetus, Growing Research in Ecologically Safe Materials to Ignite New Opportunities

- Drive for Sustainable Packaging Materials Across Sectors to Sustain Sheen of Biopolymers; Opportunities in Agriculture Sector Expand at Most Attractive Pace due to Their Applications in Boosting Plants' Productivity

ALBANY, New York, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodegradability and biocompatibility characteristics, along with attractive mechanical properties, coupled with easy availability of raw materials, of biopolymers are key to their demand in a slew of industries, notably from packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods.

Constant products advancements in biopolymers market focus on improving the stability and barrier properties. This trend fuels uptake of biopolymers in range of packaging solutions such as shrink films, bottles, molted boxes, pouches, compostable bags, and films.

The biopolymers market stood at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2018. TMR analysts projects the biopolymers market to clock CAGR of more than 15% between 2019 and 2027. This will propel the global valuation of the market to climb to US$ 13.2 Bn by 2027.

Opportunities in agriculture are expected to expand at most attractive growth rate during the assessment period, supported by strides in biopolymer engineering.

Key Findings of Biopolymers Market Report

Of the various types, bio-PET and biodegradable polyesters are markedly attractive segments; wide-ranging use in numerous applications key to growth

are markedly attractive segments; wide-ranging use in numerous applications key to growth The former aforementioned segment to exhibit faster growth than all others during 2019 – 2027 while the latter contributed the major share

Bio-PET, bio-PE and PLA segments all endow sizable market revenues on account of their uptake in packaging industries

all endow sizable market revenues on account of their uptake in packaging industries Of the various application segments, packaging and agriculture sectors are at forefront in generating revenues; the later to exhibit fastest growth during forecast period

sectors are at forefront in generating revenues; the later to exhibit fastest growth during forecast period Among the various key regional segments, in 2018 the market gained largest share from Europe

Asia Pacific and North America are also expected to be substantially lucrative; in the latter, biopolymer manufacturers strengthening their positions

Biopolymers Market: Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Emerging new consumer preferences and regulatory push for eco-friendly packaging materials, especially in developed regions of the world, is likely to impact growth dynamic of the biopolymer market. A few of these are worth noticing:

Bio-PET packaging materials have gained incredible popularity in developing and developed countries of Asia Pacific , North America , and Europe .

, , and . A large deal of demand impetus has come from the stringent regulations and government norms in reducing the carbon footprints of the packaging sector and its end-use industries. Norms made by the EPA and the European Commission are case in point.

Strides being made by biopolymer engineering have helped companies in the biopolymer market to tap into vast revenue potential in the agriculture sector. This is evident in the high opportunities in the demand for making seed coatings. Biopolymers find increasing use for boosting plant's productivity.

Bio-based PE show striking resistance to oil-based products and remarkable sealing ability, thereby bolstering demand in the biopolymer market.

Biopolymers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Most biopolymer manufacturers have ramped up their investments in meeting the needs of the packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods industries. Top companies are focusing on offering sustainable solutions to meet the packaging needs of the food services industry in all key markets. Several players in the biopolymer market are also leaning on testing novel formulations, leading to the launch of PLA biopolymers and bio-PET materials.

Biopolymers Market: Regional Landscape

Of the various regions, Europe held the sway in 2018. The demand for biopolymers in the regional market has spurred on account of the packaging industry trend complying with environmental norms. Constant focus on the adoption of recyclable materials is also cementing the potential of the regional market.

On the other hand, the research analysts project Asia Pacific to witness spike in research and development in biopolymers. These initiatives are boosted by sheer pace of urbanization and industrialization across the region.

The Biopolymers Market can be segmented based on:

Product Type

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Biodegradable Polyesters

Biodegradable Starch Blends

PLA

PTT

PHA

Others

Application

Packaging

Textiles

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

