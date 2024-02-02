QX Global Group recognized as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM for Finance, Accounting & BPO Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Finance, Accounting & BPO vendors.

QX Global Group is a global consulting, digital technologies & intelligent automation, and business process management (BPM) services company that partners with organizations seeking to transform and optimize their business operations.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named QX Global Group as a 2023 technology leader in SPARK MatrixTM: Finance, Accounting & BPO.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Shivam Natani, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "QX Global Group provides end-to-end Finance, Accounting & BPO services covering processes like procure-to-pay (P2P), record-to-report (R2R), order-to-cash (O2C), HRO (Payroll and HR support services), treasury, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A). QX Global Group specializes in combining database management and intelligent automation to deliver enhanced insights to its clients. QX Global Group Center of Excellence (CoE) places a strategic focus on key areas like process improvement, cutting-edge technology services and managed services. This commitment extends to encouraging technological advancements and an innovative environment, ensuring a comprehensive approach to excellence. "Owing to QX Global Group's overall sophisticated Finance, Accounting & BPO offerings, the strong value proposition for customers, and robust strategy and roadmap, the company has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM: Finance, Accounting & BPO" adds Shivam.

Mahesh Jain, CEO of QX Finance & Accounting Services, reflects on the SPARK Matrix recognition:

"I am honoured by our recognition in the 2023 SPARK Matrix. a reflection of our commitment to excellence and innovation within the FAO sector. It serves as both a recognition of our past achievements and a catalyst for our continued efforts to revolutionize financial and accounting outsourcing services. Over the last two decades, our journey has been characterized by turning challenges into avenues for growth and efficiency for our clients. By harmoniously integrating advanced technologies with our skilled professionals, we have positioned ourselves as the preferred partner for businesses eager to transform their finance and accounting functions. This distinction in the SPARK Matrix underscores our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the evolving needs of our clients."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) as the practice of outsourcing financial and accounting functions to a third-party service provider with a strategic emphasis on enhancing efficiency through the adoption of hyper automation-enabling technologies. It covers the management of the entire accounting process, offering users a comprehensive and technologically advanced approach to financial management and reporting thereby encouraging the digitalization of finance.

About QX Global Group

QX Global Group is a leading global consulting, digital transformation, and business process management (BPM) services company that partners with organizations seeking to transform and optimize their business operations. With a global workforce of over 3,250 passionate individuals across 21 countries, including 5 delivery centers in India and Mexico, they are dedicated to driving measurable outcomes for clients. By making businesses more profitable, efficient, and competitive, QX Global Group continues to lead the way in enabling business transformation worldwide.

QX Global Group is advancing its market position through the development of proprietary tools and a centre of excellence. The Group empowers innovation and maintains a competitive edge by leveraging in-house technology consultants, a robust tech partner ecosystem, and deep domain expertise. At the core of QX Global Group's strategy is its future-focused roadmap, perfectly aligned with current industry trends and the paths of leading vendors.

