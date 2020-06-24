Qwest TV Partners With Amagi to Grow CTV Business

LONDON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology and advertising for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced that Qwest TV – the largest video-on-demand catalogue dedicated to jazz, soul, funk, classical and world music has partnered with Amagi to distribute and monetize its distinct music content to CTV platforms. Qwest TV will leverage Amagi's rapidly growing footprint across Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) platforms to bring Qwest TV Jazz and Beyond, Qwest TV Classical and Qwest TV Mix channels to music loving audiences across Europe and the United States.

Qwest TV (videos.qwest.tv) was started by multiple GRAMMY winner, the legendary Quincy Jones. Bringing together his 70+ years of experience in the entertainment industry as a celebrated producer, instrumentalist, songwriter composer, multimedia entrepreneur and humanitarian Quincy Jones has created a highly differentiated music catalogue for Qwest TV.

"This association with a premium streaming TV industry partner like Amagi is set to take Quincy Jones' musical vision to a global audience of music lovers and help them savor and discover music that has profound messages and resonant beauty," said Réza Ackbaraly, CEO and co-founder, Qwest TV. "We already have a significant viewership. With Amagi as our technology and business partner, we are well placed to accelerate our growth. Qwest TV will empower hundreds of millions of people to help them to discover and connect to music which is underserved by the mainstream media. With high-quality curation, short formats, and a non-elitist approach, we want to give the best music ever to as many people as possible." Qwest TV will roll out 150+ hours of curated content playlist per channel using Amagi cloud technology in the first year of its operations, channels focused on everything from Africa's freshest musical voices and the breathtaking rhythms of India, to orchestral performances and jazz gems.

Over the last year, Amagi has partnered with leading content owners and streaming TV platforms to launch, distribute and monetize channels across a variety of genres – movies, factual entertainment, comedy, kids, food and lifestyle, news, sports, music and more. Amagi distributes to all major FAST platforms including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, Tivo+, and STIRR among others, reaching 200+ million homes.

"Amagi works with leading networks and content owners globally creating and distributing live 24x7 channels, and monetizing them through Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI). Our strong technology stack and deep integration with platforms places us in a unique position to maximize reach and revenues for our content partners" said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "Amagi's advanced channel creation capabilities including simplified scheduling platform and dynamic graphics makes creation of high quality TV channels faster and easier."

Overall, Amagi manages 350+ channels, with deployments in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include CuriosityStream, Discovery, Fox Networks, MGM, NBCUniversal, PeopleTV, Tastemade, Vice TV, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others.

