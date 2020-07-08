QVC and HSN's The Big Find Goes Virtual for 2020

The Big Find pitch panel experience has been reimagined as an entirely virtual event to allow for safe and convenient engagement between vendors and QVC and HSN judges. The first step in the process of discovery is for entrepreneurs and inventors to complete an application that includes a video submission on their product or product lines from July 8 through August 19.

Selected candidates will then be invited to pitch their products virtually in September via videoconference to a panel of QVC and HSN judges, including merchandising executives, program hosts, and brand founders from established QVC and HSN brands. The panel of QVC and HSN judges will interview candidates to learn more about their brand story, background on the product or invention and what makes the product interesting or relevant. If an entrepreneur or vendor is identified as a 'Big Ticket' recipient, she or he will be invited to continue the product discovery process with QVC or HSN which includes meetings with merchandising teams and a robust quality assurance process before the brand is chosen to launch on-air and on-line across all platforms.

This year's search has been expanded to include nine categories. Last year, entrepreneurs representing apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear and beauty applied for The Big Find. In 2020, QVC and HSN are adding home décor, home innovation, electronics and culinary including food to the eligible category list. Expansion into the four new categories is due, in part, to extraordinary growth in these categories. Shoppers' buying habits shifted during the last several months of restricted activities and products in the category of 'home essentials' including home office, food & storage, tech resources and beautification of home have become shoppers' primary interest.

Through The Big Find and similar initiatives, QVC and HSN have built a track record of launching and fostering the growth of up-and-coming brands and small businesses by harnessing the power of storytelling and discovery-driven shopping experiences. Over the years, the two retailers have helped multiple entrepreneurial brands become national and international success stories, including IT Cosmetics, TATCHA, SPANX®, Junior's Cheesecake, Korres, and others.

"Our business has always been rooted in discovering and nurturing authentic, emerging brands, and our customers have really enjoyed getting to know the many inspiring entrepreneurs and products we discovered through last year's Big Find," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "We're excited about building on that success with this year's search. By adding new categories, we look forward to creating even more opportunities for entrepreneurs with unique products and compelling stories to work with us in curating differentiated product experiences for our customers."

Last year's inaugural Big Find nationwide search brought in more than 650 entries from 43 US states, the District of Columbia, and 12 countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, South Africa, Switzerland and United Kingdom, among others. More than 65 rising brands in beauty and fashion were selected to introduce their products across QVC and HSN platforms throughout 2020, including Act & Acre, Alkaglam, Mented Cosmetics, Follain, Have Some Fun Today, Valencia Key and many more. This year, QVC and HSN expect to exceed the number of brands identified through The Big Find 2020.

"Participating in The Big Find and becoming a part of the QVC and HSN vendor community has been an incredible journey," said KJ Miller, Co-Founder, Mented Cosmetics. "The platforms have allowed us to share our story with a new set of customers and bring our brand to life in a way we would not be able to achieve through traditional retail channels. The teams at QVC and HSN have guided our way throughout this entire experience, providing us with invaluable feedback and support. We have already seen strong growth to our business, and we are looking forward to continued success together."

QVC and HSN have further deepened their support of small businesses this year through Qurate Retail's Small Business Spotlight initiative, in collaboration with the NRF Foundation. Through this initiative, QVC and HSN have provided a visibility platform and a mentorship program to approximately 20 small businesses across the country. In addition, the companies are launching a new phase of the Small Business Spotlight to highlight Black-owned small businesses across their on-air and digital platforms as well as Black-owned brands that are current QVC and HSN vendors.

To learn more about The Big Find, search "The Big Find" on QVC.com and HSN.com.

