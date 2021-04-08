Quixant launches new ultimate range of gaming hardware platforms to meet the evolving needs of the gaming market

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quixant, the global leader in gaming technology has announced the launch of its new ultimate range of gaming hardware platforms, which has options for all needs and budgets.

The new range has been expertly designed to meet the needs and regulations of the gaming world, to provide maximum performance based on the budget, market and product needs of game manufacturers and includes a product category designed to cater to markets where value for money is key.

Quixant's new product ranges are:

IQ – Gaming intelligence. Big on performance. Big on value.

IQON – Gaming brilliance. Elite performance. Endless Possibilities.

QMAX – Gaming dominance. Ultimate Power. Ultimate Performance.

All of Quixant's gaming hardware platforms include the market-leading Quixant Software Hub, a host of effective software solutions designed to optimise game development and delivery, enabling game manufacturers to develop their games without limits. Quixant's team of gaming technology experts are always on hand to help its customers to seamlessly integrate all elements of their games and enhance the performance of their platforms.

Duncan Faithfull, Chief Commercial Officer at Quixant, said: "The last year for Quixant has been about preparing for the future and providing the gaming industry with solutions that deliver exceptional gaming experiences to a global consumer audience with a pent-up desire to enjoy the thrill of gaming once again. Quixant has listened to its customers and the needs of the market and is delighted to be launching this new range of gaming hardware platforms that caters to the evolving needs of the gaming industry."

Globally. Creatively. Strategically. Technologically. There are no limits with Quixant.

Find out how Quixant's new range of gaming hardware platforms enable game manufacturers to focus development efforts on enhancing the player experience and launch world-class leading products in record time. Explore the range now.

About Quixant

Quixant is the global leader in gaming technology, providing the industry with market-leading gaming hardware platforms which include Quixant's Software Hub, a host of effective software solutions designed to optimise game development and delivery. Their solutions enable game manufacturers to optimise performance, focus development efforts on enhancing the player experience and launch world-class leading products in record time. Each year Quixant provides 42,000+ gaming hardware platforms to the industry to a global customer base across 23 countries.

For more information, please visit www.quixant.com.

Related Links

https://www.quixant.com



SOURCE Quixant