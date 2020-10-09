Quit Genius announces randomized-controlled trial results revealing smoking quit rates of 52%

"Utilizing a randomized-controlled trial design allows us to distinguish between the causal effect of treatment, placebo, and underlying differences in propensity to quit in the study population," explained Quit Genius clinical research lead, Jamie Webb.

Quit Genius demonstrated a quit rate comparable with high-intensity face-to-face smoking cessation programs utilized by healthcare services. In addition to an industry leading quit rate of 52%. The trial also revealed:

96% of carbon monoxide readings matched the self-report of smoking abstinence, affirming that participants were telling the truth.

Participants that did not manage to quit, on average reduced their cigarette use by 48%

Self-efficacy reflects confidence in the ability to exert control over one's own motivation and behavior and is a robust indicator of future successful smoking abstinence. This study found Quit Genius to be significantly better than usual care in improving the self-efficacy of participants.

"Digital, remote-first programs like Quit Genius allow smokers to access gold-standard support without seeing a counselor in person, something that has become crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, Quit Genius Co-Founder and CEO. "While there have been great strides in the adoption of digital health, the industry faces a credibility crisis due to the lack of high-quality peer-reviewed research that back up many of the healthcare claims. As a physician-led organization, we have made creating a robust research pipeline a cornerstone of our mission."

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first technology-enabled digital clinic for multiple addictions. Providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers, the Quit Genius program is built on the evidence-based principle of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). By combining behavioral therapy treatments with approved medication, Quit Genius has helped more than 60,000 people quit their addictions. Quit Genius integrates with national and regional health plans as well as the nations' largest pharmacy benefit managers to deliver the most advanced and effective addiction treatment solutions. Quit Genius quit coaches guide users through the challenging process of quitting an addiction by providing emotional support, and education throughout the journey, all delivered through the Quit Genius mobile app. Members and clients that utilize the Quit Genius program see higher quit rates and lower overall healthcare costs. Visit www.quitgenius.com for more information.

