Quint, a Luxury-Centric Metaverse Ecosystem, Is Gearing up for a Spectacular Token Pre-sale

- Bridges the metaverse and the physical world

- Revolutionary 'Super-staking Pools' offer luxury raffle prizes and exceptional real-world incentives

- Boutique marketplace curates bespoke NFT collection and exceptional collectibles

DUBAI, UAE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quint, the cryptocurrency ecosystem commissioned by the industry titan Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, is gearing up for the spectacular pre-sale of its Quint token on April 7th 2022 at 8pm GMT.

Listed in the Forbes Global List since 2013, Rahul Chaudhary's multibillion-dollar CG encompasses 79 brands and 167 companies across diverse industry sectors.

Quint's mission is to connect the Metaverse with the real-world, offering investors real-life rewards against the Quint token.

Super-staking pools

Quint's real-world rewards are enabled through revolutionary super-staking pools. Luxury Raffle Pools offer real-world prizes via raffles requiring a minimum staking value of USD 500 worth of Quint to enter.

Meanwhile, Quintessential super-staking pools are reserved for prestigious investors, and offer higher APRs/APYs. An auto-compounding feature supercharges returns. The pools also offer guaranteed in-life incentives, such as access to supercars.

Conventional staking pools

Quint also offers conventional staking pools with no minimum staking limit or lock-in periods. These pools reward investors in cryptocurrency, with Quint's in-house auto-compounding mechanism boosting APYs.

Reimagining NFTs

Quint's boutique NFT Marketplace allows connoisseurs and collectors from the world over to commission tailor-made NFTs. Quint will also be bringing limited edition NFT collections to its Boutique Marketplace, focusing on high-end coveted pieces.

An audited ecosystem

Quint's Techrate Audit is underway, and will be followed by a Certik Audit prior to launch.

An incredible presale opportunity

Quint is mere hours away from a pre-sale of its Quint token on April 7th 2022 at 8pm GMT. It's an incredible chance to gain access to Quint at exceptional introductory prices before the token skyrockets on official launch a week after the 7-day presale.

Access to the presale is via quint.io.

Following its April 7th presale, Quint will be offered on decentralized exchanges, starting with Pancake Swap on April 21st, 2022. Quint will also very soon secure listings on leading centralized exchanges.

Quint is a first-of-its-kind ecosystem with token, NFT marketplace and more that brings real-world incentives, physical assets, and luxury experiences to a global audience.

