Quinnox selected as one of the top 2 global partners of Adenza's Certified Implementation Partners program

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinnox, a global leader in providing full-spectrum IT and digital solutions, proudly announces its induction into the by-invitation-only Certified Implementation Partner program as a Global Partner. Only two partners have been given the status of a global partner. This partnership underscores Quinnox's unwavering commitment to excellence in Adenza's Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions landscape, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

With a legacy spanning nearly two decades, Quinnox has demonstrated unparalleled expertise and industry best practices in navigating the complexities of the capital market. Their comprehensive knowledge ensures seamless implementations, minimizing risks and disruptions while optimizing solutions tailored to clients' specific needs. This partnership with Adenza further enhances Quinnox's capabilities to deliver value and drive growth for financial institutions worldwide.

Laurent Jacquemin, Chief Customer Services Officer, Adenza, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Quinnox as a Global Partner in our Certified Implementation Program. Their deep understanding of Adenza and proven track record make them a valuable asset to our ecosystem, and we are confident they will deliver exceptional service and value to our clients."

Amit Nagar, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Quinnox Inc., emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Quinnox is thrilled to be an Adenza Certified Implementation Partner. Our long-standing collaboration focuses on delivering top-notch solutions for financial institutions, emphasizing value, and fostering sustainable growth. With almost two decades of partnership, we're eager to continue our journey of innovation and transformation with Adenza."

Quinnox remains committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients worldwide, cementing its reputation as the go-to partner for Adenza's Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions.

For more information on Quinnox's Adenza capabilities, click here.

About Adenza:

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefiting from a single source of truth across the business. With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world's largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates. Nasdaq, Inc. acquired Adenza in November 2023 as part of the Nasdaq Financial Technology Division.

About Quinnox:

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences, and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success, today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE and India.

Quinnox Media Contact

Manish Singh | Director - Marketing, Quinnox

E: smanish@quinnox.com

T: +91-9930300609

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245683/Quinnox_Logo.jpg