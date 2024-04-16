Quinnox Fosters Thriving Workplace Culture, Prioritizing Diversity and Employee Well-being

Honored with Three Prestigious Workplace Awards

CHICAGO and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinnox, a leading provider of digital technology solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized with three prestigious workplace awards. These accolades celebrate Quinnox's dedication to fostering a culture that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, and employee well-being.

Quinnox earned the esteemed Gender Fair certification, signifying its exceptional efforts in promoting gender equality and creating an inclusive work environment. Additionally, the company was named one of the Top 25 Safest Workplaces in India by Kelp HR, a testament to its commitment to employee safety. Finally, Quinnox received the prestigious CecureUs Award for Safe Workplace, underscoring its dedication to a secure and thriving work environment.

This recognition of our commitment to fostering a thriving workplace culture, where diversity is a core value and not just a buzzword, validates Quinnox's dedication to its employees.

Arun Melkote, Chief Executive Officer, adds, "Innovation thrives in environments where individuals from various backgrounds feel valued, heard, and empowered to contribute their ideas. Quinnox is always in the pursuit to be the cradle of innovation and these awards are another step towards recognizing it."

"These awards are a true reflection of our commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. It's a testament to the strong culture we've fostered together, built on the core values we all share," says Rekha Raj, Chief Operating Officer. This focus on people and a positive work environment is what empowers Quinnox to achieve great things.

Quinnox expresses its heartfelt gratitude to its employees, whose hard work and dedication made this achievement possible!

