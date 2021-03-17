Quincy Data Adds Bitcoin Futures Data at Lowest Latency

Aurora, IL sourced Bitcoin futures data in Secaucus-NY4, Toronto-TMX, Slough-LD4, Frankfurt-FR2 and Zurich-ZH4

OAKLAND, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincy Data announced it has added Bitcoin futures to its Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service. Quincy sources Bitcoin futures data in Aurora, Illinois and uses the McKay Brothers' microwave network to transport the data in less than four milliseconds (ms) one-way to the crypto exchange hub located at Secaucus-NY4 in New Jersey. QED provides the lowest known latency for Bitcoin futures data to Toronto-TMX, where the first North American Bitcoin ETFs trade. Quincy re-distributes the Bitcoin futures data at the lowest commercial latency in London at the Slough-LD4 data center in less than 35 ms one-way. European re-distribution is also available in Frankfurt and Zurich at the lowest commercial latency.

Stephane Tyc, Quincy Data Co-founder: "Interest in Bitcoin futures is growing rapidly as the crypto ecosystem expands to ETFs and attracts greater institutional interest. We are pleased to offer the lowest latency Bitcoin futures data sourced in Chicago to crypto market makers and colocated traders in Toronto, New Jersey, London, Frankfurt and Zurich."

Quincy Data is recognized as the leading distributor of extremely low latency market data, utilizing the microwave networks of its sister company McKay Brothers where available. Together they have leveled the playing field for access to the most up-to-date market data. Quincy Data distributes more market data from key exchanges globally than any other wireless market data provider. Quincy offers short-term subscriptions, a discount for small and emerging firms, and a single API globally. The QED feed is available in twenty major trading centers globally at latencies unmatched by any competitor.

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data LLC, is the leading microwave distributor of extremely low latency market data. Its Quincy Extreme Data service offers an integrated and normalized feed of select financial market data sourced from multiple exchanges in the US, Europe and Asia. QED is available in exchange colocation centers in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the UAE, India, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Quincy Data is dedicated to levelling the playing field for extreme low latency market data. For more information visit www.quincy-data.com

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers and affiliates design, build and operate telecom networks for latency sensitive traders and risk managers of banks, funds and trading firms. Since upending the market for low latency wireless connectivity between Chicago and NY in 2012, McKay has provided fair and equal access to its lowest latency services across the US, Europe and Asia. It has main offices in Oakland, Geneva and Paris. For more information visit www.mckay-brothers.com

Related Links

http://www.quincy-data.com



SOURCE Quincy Data, LLC