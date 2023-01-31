QuestionPro positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Employee Experience Management Platform Q4, 2022 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Employee Experience Management Platform vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Employee Experience Management Platform vendors. QuestionPro , with its comprehensive technology for Employee Experience Management Platform, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named QuestionPro as a Q4, 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Employee Experience Management Platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Employee Experience Management Platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Pruthvi Raj V, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "QuestionPro through its Workforce platform enables organizations to collect & analyze employee experience data across various stages of the employee journey. The company offers a community module that facilitates hyper-targeting of employees for specific initiatives and a centralized employee directory that helps organizations in targeted and pulse surveys offering complete confidentiality & anonymity to employees. With its proprietary benchmarking capability, the company allows users to collect & benchmark real-time data from a similar workforce database as per the organizations' requirement." Pruthvi Raj further adds, "QuestionPro has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Employee Experience Management Platform, Q4, 2022 owing to its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, and support for varied use cases.

Quote by QuestionPro

"In a very complex labor market, listening to employees with empathy has never been more important," said Sanja Licina, PhD, President at QuestionPro Workforce. "The recognition from SPARK Matrix as a leader for Employee Experience demonstrates that we're delivering on our goal to help our clients build the absolute best approach to continuous listening and create a culture that their employees love to be a part of."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines an Employee Experience Management Platform as "a set of tools/solutions that allow end-to-end tracking, measuring, designing, and improving organizations' employee experience in technology, the physical environment, and work culture."

Employee Experience Management Platform offers functionalities that gather feedback, analyze it, and provide insights to help organizations act on their employee experience. It supports feedback management from various survey and non-survey sources across various channels as per business needs. It leverages emerging technologies (AI/ML/NLP) to analyze and offer actionable insights on end-to-end employee experience. Additionally, it provides insights and support in generating action plans for the organization's KPIs and metrics to improve employee engagement and satisfaction of employees, leading to overall business growth.

Additional Resources:

For more information about QuestionPro's Employee Experience Management Platform: https://www.questionpro.com/workforce/

Complimentary download- SPARK Matrix: Employee Experience Management Platform, Q4 2022: questionpro.com/spark-matrix-employee-experience.html

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro offers a fully integrated online platform that includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

